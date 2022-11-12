Our Opinion: Massachusetts is overdue for a rethink on ballot initiative process

Massachusetts, we need to talk about how we make laws.
In addition to taking up a lot of the oxygen in the run-up to Election Day, four questions took up a lot of space on our ballots, too — about 1,500 words total packaged in dense paragraphs. Their presence only further underscores that the Legislature should actually do its job and legislate, not simply leave that duty to the unrefined process of an up-and-down vote on election night.
Arguably, only one of these four questions had a good reason to be on the ballot. Question 1, the so-called Fair Share Amendment, called for changing the state’s income tax policy, which requires a constitutional amendment and therefore a voter referendum.
Questions 2 and 3, however, were textbook examples of issues that should be taken up in the Statehouse, not the ballot box. They centered on complex issues — dental insurance regulation and liquor license policy, respectively — and each entailed multiple changes to state law rolled into one initiative. Both also exemplify the pitfalls of eschewing the sober and careful legislative process these issues demand for a needlessly chaotic and confusing campaign season circus.
Dental insurance regulation, for example, is a worthy target for reform — one that the Legislature should have already made progress in addressing. Beacon Hill’s inaction left the door open for the relatively haphazard approach we got instead. Question 2 made its way to the ballot largely due to a single Massachusetts orthodontist’s organizing effort, prompting an election-season slugfest between dental associations and insurance industry trade groups over what many experts saw as a relatively arbitrary headline measure: an 83 percent medical loss ratio on dental insurance plans. The question also carried less-mentioned tenets, such as requiring that dental insurance carriers make their financial statements public available to consumers and regulators, as well as empowering the Division of Insurance to deter excessive premium hikes. Those other measures are important considerations in their own right, and in fact influenced our editorial board’s tepid endorsement of the question. Still, it’s a shame that voters — and not legislators — had to weigh this morass of measures rolled into one. Question 2 overwhelmingly passed, but that plenty of voters might not even grasp what a medical loss ratio is strongly indicates that this should have been taken up by lawmakers before it boiled over and spilled onto ballots.
Then there was Question 3. The Massachusetts Package Store Association pushed a question onto the ballot that was aimed at expanding beer and wine retail licenses but capping all-alcohol retail licenses. It was pitched as a “compromise” measure in a naked attempt to head off a future ballot initiative from chain stores that would like to see licenses expanded even more so they can outcompete smaller liquor stores. Question 3 failed, perhaps in large part due to Total Wine, a franchise based in Maryland with a few Bay State locations, plowing more than $2 million into the No on 3 campaign. According to The Boston Globe, that’s the most a single entity has ever spent to influence a Massachusetts ballot question. Again, why are we allowing trade groups and special interests to seize such outsize influence in the crafting of state laws governing health care, public safety and economic development? That’s simply not how the important work of lawmaking should be shaped.
Question 4, it’s worth noting, was the exception that proves the rule. It was a veto initiative seeking to overturn the Work and Family Mobility Act, common-sense legislation that we applauded the Legislature for passing. The effort to repeal it seemed driven by a desire among right-wing groups to juice their base’s turnout by baselessly fear-mongering about the law and immigrants in general, as opposed to thoughtful lawmaking. We’re glad the Legislature’s good work on that law wasn’t undone, yet Question 4 underlined the same general problem that 2 and 3 did with their focus on issues the Legislature failed to act on: Lawmaking by initiative should not simply displace the normal legislative process.
We aren’t saying that the ballot initiative process should not exist at all. It’s a good democratic mechanism for when an overdue, common-sense policy shift has popular support but portends political headwinds or low priority for lawmakers — think 2018’s marijuana legalization ballot initiative. Additionally, nonbinding questions can be a good method for measuring public sentiment and informing legislative priorities.
This year’s slate of referenda, however, should spur some serious reflection about the initiative process as the election-season dust settles in Massachusetts. Instead of offering a relatively easy way to end-run the normal legislative process, lawmakers should be incentivized to take up — not ignore — the matters most likely to foment into ballot questions. That could be accomplished by amending an initiative’s path to the ballot perhaps by requiring the Legislature to formally address, within the appropriate committee, any ballot initiative seeking a new law.
When it comes to critical public policy decisions, we have a Legislature for a reason.The lawmakers we send there to represent us ought to more concerned with performing that function. That means taking on matters like insurance reform or liquor license caps in the people’s House instead of relinquishing those decisions to the arena of referendum campaigns and allowing deep-pocketed special interests a bigger hand in shaping the laws meant to serve and protect all of us.
Alternatively, doing nothing risks settling into this problematic precedent whereby weighty and technical issues avoid the careful eye of legislators and are instead settled by allowing special interests to duke it out in election season.
We hope we’re not alone in thinking that’s just not how the lawmaking process ought to work in Massachusetts.