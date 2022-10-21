Our Opinion: Yes on Question 3

Ballot Question 3 asks voters to approve lifting the cap on the number of liquor licenses that a single retailer can control in Massachusetts as well as several minor adjustments to the state’s alcohol sale laws. A yes vote would adopt these law changes. A no vote would reject these changes.
This is yet another decision about crafting state law that could and should have been handled by lawmakers instead of via statewide referendum. The proposed law would double the total number of licenses for sale of alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption (licenses for all alcoholic beverages plus licenses for wines and malt beverages) that any one retailer can control from 9 to 18, with the cap set to expand incrementally through 2031. It would also permanently cap at seven the number of all alcoholic beverages licenses any one retailer could control.
The measure was initiated as an attempt at compromise by the Massachusetts Package Stores Association. That organization, known as MassPack, floated this measure to raise license caps by a bit over time in hopes of stemming an initiative by larger retailers to raise license caps even more. That would benefit bigger chains and convenience stores at the expense of crowding out smaller package stores represented by MassPack.
That attempt at compromise appeared to be successful at first, as opposition to Question 3 was basically nonexistent — that is, until Total Wine, a Maryland-based company with 230 stores nationwide (including seven in Massachusetts) put up $2.1 million in a late-game effort to oppose the ballot measure. According to The Boston Globe, that’s the most money any one company has spent trying to influence the fate of a Massachusetts ballot question.
Giants like Total Wine would of course prefer that there were no caps at all so that they could be free outcompete smaller, locally owned liquor stores. While the individual proponents of Question 3 don’t have that kind of cash to throw around to protect their slice of the market, the compromise measure seems a sound one. Increasing liquor license caps slowly but surely to reasonably give room for growth is reasonable — as are the additional regulations that this measure also includes. Those include allowing liquor stores to accept out-of-state driver’s licenses as ID, prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages via automated checkout and giving more teeth to the penalties for liquor license violations.
Once again, we must flag the fact that lawmakers’ inaction has unfortunately left the lawmaking to the ballot box on not just one but two questions on state ballots. Debate over state liquor license policy, which has been ongoing for quite some time, is the sort of thing that the Legislature should be taking up instead of leaving it to the relevant stakeholders to duke it out via referenda and ad spending.
Since the Legislature has unfortunately left that responsibility to the voters once again, The Eagle endorses a yes vote on Question 3.