Our Opinion: Yes on Question 4

Question 4 is a counterintuitively structured veto measure that seeks to nullify the Work and Family Mobility Act. The question’s backers secured its place on the ballot so late that it did not make it into the voter information red books sent out to residents. As such, we urge voters to not just educate themselves on this important question but ensure they clearly understand what a yes or no vote would entail.
The Work and Family Mobility Act, passed earlier this year, would allow some undocumented immigrants living in Massachusetts to receive driver’s licenses. A yes vote would keep the law as written and allow the portion of undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses; a no vote would repeal this law and maintain the current prohibition that prevents undocumented immigrants from obtaining driver’s licenses.
While there has been much controversy around Question 4, to us it is the simplest question on the ballot. We’ve been brought to that conclusion by informed testimony from law enforcement officials, immigrant advocates, business leaders, faith groups and labor organizations — all of whom enthusiastically back keeping this law on the books. It is exceedingly rare to see such a broad coalition agree so seamlessly on anything, which speaks to the benefit of this win-win-win law that improves public safety, lets all our communities thrive and extends some dignity to some of our most vulnerable neighbors.
Opponents of this law, who seem more interested in centering culture-war immigration rhetoric and demonizing “illegals” than engaging with the substance of the legislation, characterize it as radical. They claim, with more innuendo than facts, that it will make Massachusetts less safe, more lawless and vulnerable to the specter of election fraud.
All of the evidence points to this being the exact opposite of the truth. Far from radical, Massachusetts is the 17th state in the union to pass such a law, a range of states that runs the gamut from blue to deep red, including Utah and Texas. Whatever the political leanings of the states these that have enacted these laws, the evidence from all of them is clear: hit-and-runs drop, the proportion of insured drivers increases, motor vehicle registries collect more fees and marginalized folks are better able to support their families and contribute to society with zero demonstrable impact on election integrity.
These points might mean nothing to this law’s most dug-in opponents, but facts are facts. Massachusetts is projected to take in millions more in fees associated with getting a license and legally operating a registered vehicle. Meanwhile, public safety and law enforcement personnel are lining up to support this law’s continued existence; it’s backed by the state’s Sheriffs Association and the District Attorneys Association. And, despite detractors’ claims, Massachusetts is obviously already capable of issuing driver’s licenses to voting-ineligible people without automatically registering them to vote. Are these same detractors ostensibly concerned with 16- and 17-year-olds and those with green cards or work visas receiving driver’s licenses, or is this only a concern when there are desperate people to demonize with baseless fearmongering about election security?
Yes, our broken federal immigration system badly needs retooling, and only Congress can fix it. But while the bipartisan will for such an effort remains elusive, there are decent, hardworking folks caught in the cracks of this broken system now who contribute to our communities and deserve dignity. Everyone in our communities deserves the increased safety that comes with knowing more motorists on our roads are trained, licensed and able to be insured. And while Massachusetts is not the first state to pass such a law, ours is actually the strictest with regard to the documentation required to prove identity and residence in order to receive a license. We should keep it.
The Eagle endorses a yes vote on Question 4.