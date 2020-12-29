“We’re lonely, we’re isolated, we spend a lot more time with few people, and those relationships are strained. We’re social beings, and we need the contacts. It’s a terrible loss for everyone.”
That’s how Dr. Jesse Goodman, a Lenox psychiatrist who works for Berkshire Medical Center, succinctly described COVID-19’s multipronged attack on the nation’s mental health as we endure a deadly pandemic alongside economic anxiety and isolation. Dr. Goodman spoke to The Eagle recently about expanding berkshiremd.com to give those seeking help access to a comprehensive online directory of mental health options in the Berkshires.
The Berkshires are not immune to troubling nationwide mental health trends exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis. An ongoing Kaiser Family Foundation survey of Americans finds that a majority of adults say the pandemic has negatively affected their mental health, including a quarter of respondents describing the impact as “major.” The hardest hit demographics, according to the survey, are women, younger adults and those facing financial struggles. Our youth, though resilient, are vulnerable as well. A newly released poll from University of Michigan-associated C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital finds American parents deeply worried about the effects from protracted disruption of kids’ routines: far more screen time, less physical activity, slowed educational progress, stunted socialization, depression and suicidal ideation.
It’s heartening to see that local mental health professionals like Dr. Goodman are meeting this moment not just in their individual practices but with broader efforts like the directory expansion to streamline informational access for the swelling number of people in need of help. This burgeoning mental health crisis looming alongside an already devastating pandemic underscores the fact that in times of widespread calamity there is almost always a twin plight, unseen though excruciatingly endured in the psyches of the most vulnerable.
“It’s really helpful for people to recognize that more distress and feeling waves of intense sadness, worry, fear or even confusion are really commonplace for everyone now,” Dr. Goodman said. “These swirls of distress are coming from the consequences of our isolation, the restrictions in our lives.”
Lawmakers and voters alike must learn the overdue lesson that mental health deserves far more parity in conversation and action on health policy and increasing affordable access to care for those who suffer in silence with invisible wounds untreated. As individuals, even in distressing times we must remember that all the people we interact with — from the supermarket line to the drive-thru window, on the other end of the phone line and on the street — are far more likely to be struggling right now, and deserve the basic compassion and deference to human dignity we would ask for ourselves and our loved ones in tough times.
Vaccine development and distribution brings hope that we are seeing the light at the end of the grueling COVID-19 tunnel. We hope emergence will come with an understanding that an appropriate response to most, if not all, crises entails awareness of and resources for mental health care.