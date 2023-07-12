Our Opinion: Berkshire County emerges from the flood

Being a public servant can be a tough job — even when the town hall isn’t flooding. Like many communities across the Berkshires in recent days, Clarksburg weathered significant flooding that came with torrential rains.

As the town declared an emergency on Monday, Town Administrator Carl McKinney was keeping apprised of which areas were inundated and which roads were out and relaying that information to residents and The Eagle — all while helping other town employees pump water out of the town hall’s ground floor. It was two inches deep in the part of the building that houses the town’s police department and administrative assistant’s office, and Mr. McKinney and others had to think and work fast to prevent the treasurer’s office from flooding.

Fortunately, Mr. McKinney was, all things considered, good-spirited while bailing out the town hall as if it were a boat in surging seas: “I’m kind of figuring out how Noah felt.”

We ask a lot of our public servants, and never more than during an emergency when their dedication to keeping vital services afloat is tested by trying times. And Clarksburg was far from the only Berkshire community that was tried. Rising waters forced road closures from Sheffield to North Adams. A large section of Route 8 in Washington was flooded. Adams appears to have shouldered the largest amount of rainfall in the county: 4.2 inches, or about the average total rainfall expected for the entire month of July.

Partially untreated water from Adams' wastewater treatment plant flowed into the Hoosic River due to storm flooding Monday's storm caused a domino effect of infrastructure issues in Adams, which resulted in a partial discharge of untreated sewer water making its way into the Hoosic River.

Adams, like Clarksburg, also had to declare a state of emergency when flash flooding forced an inflow of water into the town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, causing a partial discharge of untreated sewage into the Hoosic River. Adams officials notified the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Environmental Protection, though fortunately Town Administrator Jay Green said the already high water level in the river helped to dilute the untreated water and, hopefully, will mitigate any health threats.

While it’s tough to be thankful at times like this, at least Berkshire County escaped the even heavier rainfall endured by some neighboring regions. More than five inches of rain fell in parts of the Hudson Valley across the border in New York state. And in Vermont, even worse flooding prompted more than 100 rescues and caused tens of millions of dollars in damage as waist-high water washed through downtown blocks of the state capital Montpelier.

It could always be worse. While that might be cold comfort to those in Berkshire County who have seen parts of their property damaged or simply washed away over the last couple days, we were glad to hear little in the way of serious injury reports from variously affected Berkshire communities. We are fortunate — and not just because we narrowly escaped the even worse elements of this storm that socked some of our New England neighbors. We’re also lucky that the fickle hand of nature once again brought out the best among our bravest. From the jump, first responders across the county were on the scene doing the wettest, most thankless jobs: closing dangerous roads, directing anxious motorists and delivering help to those who needed it in an emergency.

Unfortunately, whether it’s haze from massive forest fires or the deluge of huge storms, climate change is making these extreme weather events more likely. We must be mindful of the long view here, as far too often we only get real about shoring up our crumbling infrastructure and sharpening our emergency preparedness when the prudent chance of prevention is past us and we are left with only the costlier options of mitigation and reaction.

Like the Clarksburg town administrator working together with other town employees to bail out a flooded town hall, Berkshire County will emerge from this most recent tribulation with grit redoubled and spirit intact — as we always do. And we’ve never been more thankful to see upcoming forecasts for seasonally normative rain showers instead of the tropical, torrential kind.