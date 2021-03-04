It’s been a tough time lately for finding good news, but here is some: Berkshire County, a region long desperate for growth, is starting to see it.
In fact, the median sale price for single-family homes in the Berkshires jumped more than 32 percent during 2020’s fourth quarter over the same period in the previous year. The spike certainly owes, in part, to the COVID-shaped crater in last year’s market and the resultant pent-up demand. Nevertheless, the Berkshires’ jump was the second-highest in the nation among comparable areas, according to the National Association of Realtors.
It’s not too surprising that the national housing trends of high demand, dwindling inventory and record-low mortgage rates might point potential homebuyers our way. The coronavirus crisis has left many reconsidering big-city living, and the telecommute revolution has produced “a whole new dynamic in our marketplace,” according to the head of the Berkshire County Board of Realtors.
This boon for the regional real estate sector could foreshadow a boom for the county — one that’s been badly needed for some time. The hangover of U.S. deindustrialization combined with a plummeting and graying population has trapped some Berkshire communities in a vicious cycle. Diminished tax bases hamstring less-affluent municipalities’ ability to fund important basic services like schools and pursue economic development. As a result, it becomes harder and harder for communities to retain households and attract new families, and thus the cycle repeats itself. Just look at Pittsfield’s annual struggles whenever school budget season rears its head, or the traumatic process the Hoosac Valley Regional School District endured in closing Cheshire Elementary a few years ago.
But now amid the dark clouds of the pandemic comes a silver lining — a chance to harness homebuyers’ increased inclination toward our fair county to hopefully reverse the trends tripping up our more-vulnerable communities. Regional leaders must pay attention to what’s driving the trend and find ways to accentuate it.
For one thing, our fare shire shares the same problem the nation does: record-low inventory. Beefing up housing stock will be necessary to continue meeting increased demand if the positive trend is to continue.
Policy shifts at the national and state level likely will be key here — see the housing choice measure long-championed by Gov. Charlie Baker that finally arrived at his desk in January as part of a larger economic development package. The newly enacted law makes local approval of housing construction easier by lowering the required vote threshold for zoning changes to a simple majority of the relevant panel.
Striking while the iron is hot, though, will also require local officials to be proactive about making their communities more welcome to new families and thus broadening their tax base — even if that means sometimes tough conversations on zoning or new housing development.
One year of improvement is not a fix-all solution, but the momentum appears to be on the Berkshires’ side. With any luck, it could be the beginning of something great — not just for our housing market in the present but for our communities in the future.