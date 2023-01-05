Our Opinion: Good luck to DA Shugrue — we look forward to holding Berkshire County's new top prosecutor accountable

As incoming Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue took the oath of office on Wednesday, a new administration took the reins of the county’s top law enforcement office.

What will this mean for the criminal justice system in Berkshire County? We hope it entails both a smooth transition and some positive change — and we don’t say that just because we argued for a changing of the guard by endorsing DA Shugrue in his challenge against incumbent Andrea Harrington.

Incoming Berkshire district attorney Timothy Shugrue claims he didn’t get the transition help he needed. Email records show repeated outreach by Andrea Harrington’s office Three months after a heated primary battle, the present and future Berkshire County district attorneys still don’t agree – at least about one thing: The efficiency of the transition of power from one DA to another.

Having a democratically elected district attorney means this office is subjected to the pressurization of politics. While that need not and should not engage the worst of our political instincts, the DA primary was a bitter one. Unfortunately, some of that bitterness appears to have leaked into the critical transitional process, as well. Recent Eagle reporting revealed deep disagreements between the outgoing administration and the new one, particularly over the amount of DA Shugrue was allowed to access the office’s criminal files and whether he should be sworn in as a special prosecutor in advance of taking over the office.

The latter step would have let him review confidential information related the ongoing cases his administration is about to handle. Ms. Harrington similarly requested special prosecutor status when she won the office in 2018 — not for her but for her eventual first assistant district attorney Karen Bell — and was granted that access by the previous administration. Harrington’s administration, however, rejected that request when it was made by incoming DA Shugrue. In a statement, Harrington’s office said that Ms. Bell ended up “regretting it,” although it’s not clear what the downside would have been to simply allow the incoming DA to take such a step if he finds it helpful for the transition.

Tough as it might be to put the rumbles of a recent primary in the past, what’s needed now is a sharp focus on the present and the future of the Berkshire DA’s office. We have our eye on several key cases that will bridge these two administrations who pledged very different approaches.

A case relating to the death of a North Adams man that was caused by two other drivers allegedly racing on Route 8 has unjustifiably languished for years. We hope this changes with the leadership of the DA’s office and Anthony Emard’s daughter is given a better chance at seeing justice done after her father’s death, though the sobering reality is that cases rarely, if ever, get stronger as they get older.

Meanwhile, a negligent manslaughter case that should not have been brought on the evidence that has been produced against an Adams couple — at least according to the Berkshire Superior Court judge who tossed their indictments — still hangs in the limbo of the appeals process. The appeal itself appeared to be a stalling tactic to let the Harrington administration put off closure of the case until after September’s primary, and in one of her final acts as DA Ms. Harrington on Jan. 3 asked the appeals court for an extension on the filing deadline for the requisite briefs. All this while the fate of these Adams foster parents still hangs in the balance, and as such we will be watching closely as to whether a Shugrue-led DA’s office takes a different tack on this controversial case.

DA Shugrue was sworn in alongside two key additions to the prosecutor’s office. Marianne Shelvey will serve as first assistant district attorney. It won’t be her first time as a Berkshire ADA, but she now returns to the office with a decade of experience as a prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice. While Ms. Shelvey oversees cases in superior court, Second Assistant DA Kelly Mulcahy Kemp will lead the office’s efforts in the county’s three district courts. She, too, comes with deep experience as a former chief district court prosecutor in Berkshire County, a criminal justice teacher at Berkshire Community College and, most recently, as the director of training and specialty courts in the Hampden County DA’s office. These leadership choices suggest a needed course correction from what we perceived as systemic problems within the Berkshire DA’s office in recent years — most notably a sense of sloppiness in prosecuting important cases, abuse of the great discretion vested in prosecutors’ offices and an unfortunate focus on political positioning over the pursuit of justice.

Unlike his predecessor, though, DA Shugrue was not inclined to blindly clean house. Most Superior Court prosecutors are staying put, while Jennifer Zalnasky will be staying on as chief of appeals. That’s a good sign of a DA’s office that will value ability and competency over perceived loyalty, hopefully to the benefit of the entire county’s criminal justice system. We hope that this administration will further break with the last by increasing transparency. Too often over the last four years we found inexplicable opacity in an office meant to represent the people in the court of law — from the whistleblowing revelations of former public records officer Jeanne Kempthorne to an overreliance on prewritten and press staff statements instead of direct comment from the DA on critical matters.

We want to see that change, and we look forward to holding a Shugrue administration accountable to that end. The county’s top law enforcement office deserves no less, and we wish newly sworn-in DA Shugrue luck in leading that office.