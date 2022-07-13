Our Opinion: Berkshire Flyer makes smooth departure on an uphill track toward sustainability

Five years in the making, Berkshire Flyer's inaugural run from New York City to Pittsfield a 'sold out' success As Train 1235 pulled away from Gate 6 at the Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station, an announcer welcomed passengers to the new Berkshire Flyer line with a phrase not heard in New York City in more than 50 years — “This train is en route to Pittsfield.”

With the Berkshire Flyer’s inaugural run, the hopeful dream of expanded passenger rail service in the heart of the county became a bit more real this past weekend. There are still many more stops on the journey to sustainably reestablishing the Flyer, including all the typical barriers to improving public transit in underserved areas, but the train is at least out of the station without a hitch — and that’s a start.

Those who climbed aboard for a journey that began at Penn Station in New York City and arrived at Pittsfield’s Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center via Albany-Rensselaer were the first to follow the Flyer’s path in more than half a century. It’s the first of many more over this summer season and the next for a pilot program seeking to rev up rail service in the region by way of this long-dormant NYC-Berkshire connection.

Getting the Flyer back on track was an effort that was already years in the making when COVID derailed things in 2020. Congratulations to the folks behind those years of work who stuck with it and matched their ambition on regional rail connections with the sweat equity necessary to get this pilot rolling down the track. That goes for local rail advocates, state transit officials, regional planners, Amtrak and the members of the Berkshire congressional delegation who have agitated for augmenting public transit in Western Mass. on behalf of their constituents — particularly state Sen. Adam Hinds, who in many ways has been the spiritual conductor of the Flyer’s revival for nearly half a decade.

All that energy appeared to pay off this past weekend as a Berkshire-bound train arrived to an air of celebration. With bustling shuttles and helpful “downtown ambassadors” greeting those disembarking in Pittsfield, there was a palpable — and well-earned — spark of hope in the air as the Flyer finally got to spread its wings.

Berkshire Flyer passengers return home, signaling end of the train's first weekend of operation. Some say they'll be back As the Berkshire Flyer returns to New York, it took several visitors to the area home with it. Each of them had something a little different to say, whether it was what brought them here or how they spent the weekend trip.

We share that hope. We also respect organizers’ efforts enough to be clear-eyed about the remaining obstacles between an admirable first run and making the Flyer sustainable long-term. We tip our hats to a healthy start but turn our eyes to the finish line — now comes the less celebratory and more analytical phase of the pilot where we see if the modern Flyer makes economic and logistical sense over time. Given the pilot schedule’s rigid and somewhat awkward timing of departures and arrivals in New York and Pittsfield, that would almost certainly entail eventually adding more trains. This arguably puts the Flyer in a bit of a chicken-and-egg conundrum: Can the pilot attract enough riders with the current timeframe to warrant adding more trains at more times in order to hopefully attract more riders?

That’s a tough question and a real challenge that we hope the Flyer’s champions also are willing to meet with clear eyes. Still, this smooth inaugural run offered a solid and hard-won proof of concept, and even if the light at the end of that conceptual tunnel is still a way’s off, it pushes the Berkshire Flyer and all it offers further down the track into the realm of the possible.