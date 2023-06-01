Our Opinion: Berkshire food pantries' missions poised to expand — again. They deserve our communities' full support

Picture all the people you see in the course of a day. Now picture a third of them staring at a bare cupboard. According to a Greater Boston Food Bank report released this week, that’s the proportion of people in Massachusetts facing food insecurity: one in three.

The organization’s annual statewide food equity and access survey found that approximately 1.8 million Massachusetts adults — about 33 percent of the state population — reported either running out of food or not having enough money to get more food every month. The data was just as alarming for households with children with one in three experiencing child-level food insecurity, meaning that a child was hungry, skipped a meal or did not eat for a whole day because there wasn’t enough money for food. The numbers are even worse in our Western Massachusetts region, which saw higher adult and childhood food insecurity rates than Central and Eastern Massachusetts.

South Congregational Church's food pantry has seen an increase of 300 families a week. Here's how you can help Additional SNAP benefits from the federal government are set to end March 2, giving Berkshire County food pantries just enough time to prepare for an influx of new families to serve. Leaders at the South Congregational Church in Pittsfield say heightened numbers are nothing new.

We have used this space to note with concerning frequency that these pantries’ missions have expanded rapidly — a trend that shows no sign of reversing. Earlier this year, Berkshire food pantry leaders braced for increased demand with the expiration of pandemic-era additional benefits to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (aka food stamps). Now, if the grand bargain to lift the federal debt ceiling passes Congress in the coming days, it’s likely those pantries will see another uptick in demand from countless folks teetering on the edge or plunged into the depths of food insecurity.

We don’t wish to pour more into the overflowing cup of commentary on the performative politics of debt ceiling brinkmanship and federal spending. We merely seek to recognize the reality that the debt ceiling deal’s tightened work requirements for SNAP and other assistance will push a few more folks — perhaps including some people you know — through the doors of food pantries that are already straining to meet weekly demand.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again with the renewed urgency it deserves: Vital institutions like pantries, food banks and community meal programs deserve the Berkshires’ spirit of support and neighborly grit. If you have the means to give or the time to volunteer, these are the front lines for a battle against food insecurity disproportionately weighing on Western Mass. — 41 percent of households and 43 percent of households with children, according to the recently released statewide data.

Of all the heartbreaking data in this report, perhaps the saddest is the survey data of Bay Staters who might have benefited from programs like SNAP over the last year but chose not to. In households experiencing food insecurity, 41 percent said they don’t use SNAP because “I am worried people will find out I use SNAP,” while 43 percent said “I would feel embarrassed” and 45 percent said “I am worried that getting SNAP would take away from someone else who needs it more.”

To ask for help with a struggle facing this many Bay Staters should not be an embarrassment. What should embarrass and indeed shame this nation of plenty is the amount of its children who go hungry while too many of our leaders favor political point-scoring over governing. D.C. chest-thumping and punditry posturing over the debt deal will get plenty of attention. But when the news cycle shifts, will we spare any attention for the local heroes running food pantries and their tireless, often thankless and unfortunately expanding mission to feed their neighbors in need? We owe them more than attention; we owe them our support, too.