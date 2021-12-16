David Phelps to retire as president and CEO of Berkshire Health Systems David Phelps, president and CEO of Berkshire Health Systems, announced Monday that he will retire in early 2022.

When David Phelps first took the helm at Berkshire Health Systems, he became a stabilizing force for a ship in choppy financial waters. Not too long after the company had posted a $17 million loss in fiscal 1991, Mr. Phelps became CEO in 1993 and helped chart a course toward thriving recovery for the county’s largest employer, which minds the health of the Berkshires.

Fittingly, it seems he will end his watch the way he started it. Mr. Phelps announced Monday that he will retire early next year, and it looks like he will exit on a high note. The pandemic rocked the nation’s hospitals and health care organizations, particularly those in underserved and predominantly rural regions like ours. Yet, by the numbers, things appear to be looking up for BHS as it comes off a tough year dominated by COVID-19. According to data compiled by the Center for Health Information and Analysis, the company’s operating margin (revenue over expenses) through the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 was plus 11.8 percent. That’s a considerable bounce-back from fiscal 2020, when it was minus 5.1 percent.

This recovery was certainly bolstered by government aid distributed to hospitals and health care groups across the county. Still, that BHS steered through COVID to be on the sure footing it is now is thanks to the steadfast leadership modeled by Mr. Phelps, just as he did when he first took the job at a similarly uncertain time nearly 30 years ago.

Between these two bookends of critical crisis management, BHS greatly expanded its ability to care for the Berkshires. The 1996 merger between Berkshire Medical Center and Hillcrest Hospital not only helped heal a rift between rival health care institutions, but set the stage for the $30 million cancer center on what is now the BMC Hillcrest campus. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington and the establishment of a BMC campus in North Adams after the closure of the North Adams Regional Hospital meant residents across the Berkshires could continue to access high-quality care services.

Bart Raser, chair of the BHS board of trustees, ticked off several more crucial highlights of Mr. Phelps’ career: technological improvements at Crane Center for Ambulatory Surgery; building out BHS’ long-term care company; developing partnerships with groups like the Dana Farber Cancer Care Collaborative.

A day after news of Mr. Phelps’ retirement plans, BHS announced his successor would be Darlene M. Rodowicz. With unanimous backing from the 20-member board of trustees, Ms. Rodowicz is set to be the first woman to serve in the position.

Just as Mr. Phelps did, she will transition from the job of executive vice president as a Berkshire resident already in touch with the stakeholders she must serve. Not every regional hospital has the benefit of sourcing a quality leader from its own community, and that local connection matters just as it did for Mr. Phelps. Add the deep institutional knowledge and experience Ms. Rodowicz has amassed over more than three decades at BHS, and you have some encouraging assets to bring to the corner office. We congratulate Ms. Rodowicz on her promotion and wish her luck in her new role.

Fortunately, it appears that the hand-off will be made while BHS’ books are in a far better position than one might have imagined a year ago. That’s thanks in part to an outgoing CEO and president who helped ensure the organization that cares for Berkshire County’s health is itself as healthy as possible.

Happy retirement, Mr. Phelps — you’ve earned it.