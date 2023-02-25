Our Opinion: As Berkshire housing affordability crisis worsens, focus on what can be done here and now

In Lenox, a recently displaced local resident pleaded with town officials to enforce short-term rental rules and soothe the local housing squeeze.

In Great Barrington, the Select Board and Planning Board are brainstorming outside-the-box proposals to shore up the town’s lagging Affordable Housing Trust and address their own housing squeeze.

Meanwhile, affluent buyers are snatching up more and more Berkshire homes via cash purchases, which — you guessed it — puts an even greater squeeze on housing prospects for not just low- but moderate-income folks.

Berkshire County real estate prices are out of reach for most residents. Here's why “Only the wealthy are essentially buying homes,” according to Lawrence Yun, chief economist at National Association of Realtors. “If this trend was to continue, that means something fundamentally is wrong with society.”

These three stories appeared in The Eagle within four days of each other. Within them are exasperated voices from all over the county reiterating a common theme: The Berkshire housing affordability crisis is quickly getting worse, and we need some mitigating action now.

The housing sector is a complex beast, but one needn’t have a real estate license or a master’s in urban planning to see clearly the unmet need for entry-level housing in Berkshire County. Area businesses constantly cite the lack of available and attainable housing stock for working-class residents. Our schools’ enrollment issues are exacerbated by the fact that many corners of our graying county are simply out of reach for many young families and first-time homebuyers. Some seniors on fixed incomes have to choose between maintaining the larger house they’re in, downsizing to a new house they can’t afford or leaving the communities they’ve called home their entire lives.

We would love to see the necessary systemic solutions to these challenges. But we also must be realistic that those bigger moves will necessarily require massive market shifts, meaningful action from the state Legislature and targeted attention from the feds — all structures that at best move slowly and at worst are paralyzed by polarization and geopolitics. Yet the housing crisis we see playing out in our communities will continue and intensify. That’s why we need to get ambitious and creative about the things we can do immediately here in Berkshire County.

So, what can we do? Great Barrington’s “all of the above” approach makes sense, even if that means generating some ideas that will be tough sells. While that town’s Housing Subcommittee has stressed that it’s merely an early-stage proposal, some are predictably prickly about the concept of a local “real estate transfer fee” that would take a cut of property deals and funnel it into the Affordable Housing Trust. Still, thinking ambitiously and outside the box about relatively swift municipal moves is the right general idea, and aside from this specific proposal Great Barrington is mulling others — including a tax break for landlords who rent at affordable rates, a practice already being tried in other Massachusetts communities like Provincetown and Wellfleet.

Looking for inspiration elsewhere could be key. Vermont, for example, has an accessory dwelling unit assistance program that offers state grants for building or repairing ADUs — additions commonly known as in-law apartments — which can quickly add units to a community’s permanent housing stock. Back in Berkshire County, Stockbridge is weighing a zoning change proposal that would encourage the addition of ADUs to more local residential properties.

At the state level, we’ve suggested that Gov. Maura Healey’s increased focus on housing include a look at the state’s building code. Specifically, loosening code requirements for additions or renovations could result in adding more total available housing units, either by adding to existing stock or converting blighted housing into functional units, in the communities that need them most.

The good thing about these measures is that they can produce results more immediately against a crisis that appears to be worsening by the moment. Some will argue such piecemeal moves don’t go far enough to address the systemic issues undermining housing affordability; others will chafe at the suggestion of new fees, encouraging renovations and additions in NIMBY-heavy neighborhoods, or loosening certain regulations.

But we need to put dents in this worsening problem while the systemic solutions are still well over the horizon. If we can’t be realistic about that, then the crisis will simply continue unabated. Our communities hungry for growth will stay starved as our county becomes more off-limits to more hard-working folks, including those already struggling to stay in the county they call home. Do we really want to be the kind of community where our teachers and police officers can’t afford to live where they serve? Where the many who fuel our service and cultural sectors struggle to put a roof over their heads while they illuminate the lives of the wealthier and wealthier few? Where we write off younger and working-class families who would otherwise seek to pursue the American dream in our Berkshire hills?

If the answer to some of these questions is no, then we must be able to hold two competing thoughts in our head at once: We need to push our state and federal leaders for ambitious systemic change in how the housing market works for average Americans, and while we realistically wait for that we have to drive similarly ambitious small-ball changes at the local and regional level.

We need results quickly. Fortunately, many officials appear to realize this in South County, where the housing affordability crisis is most concentrated. Great Barrington, for example, has been a regional leader in pursuing long-term affordable housing projects. Still, local officials see the need and the opportunity to do more at the margins. One might not agree with all of the proposals coming out of Great Barrington’s Housing Subcommittee, but their targeted brainstorming approach sets a critical example. In order to do something now about a quickly worsening housing affordability housing crisis, local and regional leaders need to get focused, get creative and, above all, get moving.