Our Opinion: Indigenous cultural celebrations across Berkshires highlight the vibrant but overlooked threads of our shared history

Over the recent three-day weekend, several Berkshire communities shone a festive spotlight on the cultures and traditions of those who first inhabited the Berkshire hills we call home. There was an Indigenous Voices Panel in Stockbridge; an “Honoring Native America” program and ceremonial walk in Great Barrington; a celebration of Indigenous storytelling, music and crafts in Pittsfield.

Yet what was really celebrated across these events and communities was history — the foundational pieces of American history whose preservation was threatened with destruction for centuries. Celebrating that history over the weekend was therefore not just a joyous occasion but a sort of communal moral victory, or at least the hopeful beginnings of one.

Members of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians still hold these hills in their hearts as their spiritual and ancestral homeland. That homeland was once under their feet, as well, until the sundered promises and brutal displacement of colonialism and American expansionism pushed them farther and farther west to the tribe’s current location in Wisconsin.

Reckoning with the fullness of our national history demands that we don’t look away from its darkest and most shameful aspects that are too often glossed over in the American story, overlooking the disproportionate suffering heaped on proud but persecuted peoples. Honestly grappling with the fullness of that history need not be cast as a zero-sum contest of competing histories. It simply means recognizing that the threads of this region’s history weave a more vibrant sociocultural tapestry than decades of history textbooks and simplified national narratives have let on. As the mood at this past weekend’s events reflected, we are all blessed for that opportunity.

In festivities like those held over the weekend in several Berkshire communities, we gather to lift up the stories and voices of the long-marginalized first peoples of this land. It’s the least that we can do, but it grants us all a fuller understanding of this county and this country we all call home. That is only possible because of the great efforts by Indigenous scholars and advocates who have fought tirelessly for generations to keep their histories and traditions alive. Through their magnanimous partnerships with Berkshire-based historians and advocates, our communities are better educated, better connected and made brighter by the light their work brings to bear on our shared history.

Those partnerships between tribal leadership and the county’s current residents have given us hope that long-denied dignity for Indigenous folks and long-needed reconciliation can begin with the efforts we’ve seen in the Berkshires, from the Mohican Miles exhibit in Stockbridge to the Tribal Preservation Office in Williamstown. After this weekend’s events, we’re only more hopeful. That opportunity seemed palpable from the comments of a Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican tribal official to an Eagle reporter in Great Barrington during Monday’s festivities.

“The history isn’t a pretty one. When we were made to leave these lands, we were not appreciated — we were not wanted here,” said Shawn Stevens, aka Standing Eagle, chair of the Language and Culture Committee for the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohicans. “But now when we come back we find an overwhelming group of people with open arms walking with us back, wanting us back, wanting to know our history, wanting to know our culture, wanting to know what wasn’t taught in schools back then.”

Open arms now do not undo the horrors of then; no people should be made to weather a quarter-millennium of oppressive threats to their existence and culture. Yet what is possible now is demonstrated when tribal leaders and Berkshire communities partner for events like these. In these efforts, there is not only real acknowledgement of this region’s first cultures but real hope for healing. Yes, that hope is still a young seed among the tall trees of history, but we are heartened to see it find fertile ground here in our Berkshire hills.