Every year toward the end of the November, the Thanksgiving Angels fly to the aid of Pittsfield-area families in need with hearty meals and holiday cheer. Last year, they fed 5,800 people in 1,450 households. Organizers told The Eagle they are expecting “much greater need this year,” estimating the total cost of just the turkeys at $50,000. Fortunately, a generous community partner has stepped up. Berkshire Money Management pledged a matching grant of $25,000 toward the cost of buying groceries for the effort. Kudos to BMM for putting its money where its community is. We encourage others who can give to do the same to help match the grant or, better yet, volunteer to join in bringing some light to families who need it most on Thanksgiving, especially in such tough times. Donations can be made at southchurchpittsfield.org/thanksgiving.