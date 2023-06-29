Our Opinion: Berkshire opioid OD data should spur well-tempered hope

Good news is hard to come by in the fight against a deadly opioid crisis, so we’ll take some less-bad news when we can get it. The number of opioid overdose deaths in the Berkshires dropped significantly in 2022 compared to the previous year.

That’s according to Massachusetts Department of Health data, which show that Berkshire County bucked the alarming statewide trend of increasing opioid-related fatalities. Overall, Massachusetts’ annual fatal opioid ODs rose by 2.5 percent to a record high of 2,357. “These numbers are devastating,” warned DPH Commissioner Robert Goldstein.

But in Berkshire County, the number of people who died of an opioid overdose shrank from 62 in 2021 to 48 in 2022 — a 23 percent year-over-year decrease.

Much as we want and need hope against the scourge of addiction stealing lives from our communities, we must temper that hope with a clear-eyed analysis of the available data. Beyond the troubling trend continuing across the Bay State, from an annual perspective this is one year of better numbers for Berkshire County, and one data point is not sufficient evidence for a strong statistical trend.

Still, this is critical data to have in hand as we wait for more to see whether this was a blip or, hopefully, an indication that Berkshire communities have somehow slowed the bleeding in ways that other communities might replicate. As overdose deaths take more American lives every year than gun violence and traffic fatalities combined, we certainly are in need of real solutions in both the addiction treatment and harm-reduction domains.

We were pleased to see many of the county’s police departments and other first-responder units start carrying the overdose-reversal drug Narcan over the last couple years. Meanwhile, Pittsfield and North Adams, Berkshire’s two biggest municipalities, are currently participating in the HEALing Communities Study, a years-long National Institutes of Health program to test and refine harm-reduction, community education and recovery coping practices in specific communities hit disproportionately hard by the opioid crisis across four states, including Massachusetts. We can’t say for sure yet whether measures like these are working, but it’s worth keeping our eyes on, as another year of downward trending OD deaths in the Berkshires would lend more evidence to such a hopeful hypothesis.

Fourteen fewer Berkshire OD deaths might seem small, especially compared to the thousands of lives lost across the state every year and the 100,000-plus Americans who succumb to fatal overdoses annually. But just as those thousands are not mere statistics but precious human lives, so too are the 14 lives we didn’t lose last year. In hurting and healing, every life counts. Just as every life lost to the vicious cycle of addiction is a hole in the heart of a grieving family, each death taken off the annual counter is a miraculous difference for a family who could have lost someone last year but didn’t.

We see this impact in life-giving stories like those of Kimber King, a North Adams woman who was saved from an overdose thanks to the Never Use Alone hotline and the quick response of North Adams EMS lieutenant Stephen Murray — an EMT who at the time of the rescue was 10 years into his own recovery journey.

We also feel it in the heart-rending stories like that of Mark Bednarz, an Adams man whose substance abuse struggles pushed him toward trouble with the law and a tragic end. Mr. Bednarz in February broke into an Adams home, got into a physical struggle with the homeowner and later died while in the hospital. (The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is not bringing charges against the homeowner after a medical examiner attributed his death to complications of acute fentanyl intoxication.) Opioids played a role in Mr. Bednarz’s death, but they also shaped the sad trajectory of his life. Those who knew Mr. Bednarz said he was wrecked by the death of his daughter, who died of an overdose in 2017.

The opioid epidemic does not touch everyone the same, but its waves of pain emanate outward from its primary victims toward us all. To an extent, they should. We all ought to be more clear-eyed about the causes, costs and effects of a deadly public health crisis that for too long was dismissed as solely a disconnected series of individual moral failures.

We must translate the angst into action on meaningful, material ways to address addiction, including seriously examining less than politically convenient measures — from the state Harm Reduction Commission’s recommendation to pilot supervised injection sites to criminal justice efforts to steer treatment-resistant offenders toward rehab instead of recidivism.

We should not demonize and dismiss those who fall through our society’s widening cracks into the deadly trap of addiction, nor should we look away from the resultant grief that grips loved ones and scars entire communities.

And we should take the less-bad news when we can. While it is premature to truly celebrate the drop in annual Berkshire opioid deaths, it is something to keep our focus on with an eye for more data and tempered hope that this year’s county numbers suggest that last year was not merely a statistical fluke.