Unfortunately for Red Sox fans, Boston is no longer in the running to hoist the World Series trophy this year. Baseball fans in the Berkshires, however, can still share in a bit of home team pride, although in this case it’ll be for a member of the officiating team.
Those who watch Game 1 tonight will be able to spot a Williamstown native overseeing play from behind the catcher. Chris Conroy, a Mount Greylock Regional School graduate, is set to suit up as home plate umpire for the first game of the World Series. He’s also slated to officiate from other field positions through Game 6 and be a reserve official for Game 7 as needed.
Before becoming a full-time umpire for Major League Baseball in 2013, he got his start as a professional ump in the minors in 2000, calling some of his first games in Pittsfield when it was home to a Mets’ farm team in the New York-Penn League. In the two decades since, his journey has brought him from Wahconah Park to baseball’s biggest stage. We’re glad he’s earned the best seat in the house for Game 1 of the fall classic so that Berkshire baseball fans who might be bummed about the Red Sox’s absence can still root, root, root for the home ump.