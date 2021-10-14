Many sectors are now feeling the pinch of supply chain disruptions, and those who keep our county’s students fed are no exception. The Eagle recently spoke with school food service workers to see how they’re handling the squeeze. Supply unavailability and delivery delays are particularly pernicious when the job at hand is preparing thousands of meals a day to feed countless kids while considering dietary needs like nutritional content and allergen information. Let this be a lesson for those who might take these important workers for granted. The factors impacting supply chains across the globe are myriad and complex, but there is one simple thing we can say: The unsung but important work of keeping our communities’ children fed while they’re at school just got harder, but those showing up every day to run school cafeterias are still doing it. For that, they deserve our thanks.