Our Opinion: The Eagle editorial board endorses Thomas Bowler for Berkshire County sheriff

Managing the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction, along with its workforce. Supervising and caring for an inmate population with evolving needs. Maintaining critical community connections as an agent of public safety, criminal rehabilitation and outreach.

Any one of those tasks is not just tough but relevant to the quality of life and correctional success for our entire county. All are part of the job of leading the Berkshire Sheriff’s Office. Experience is a crucial advantage in all those roles, and we see value in Berkshire Sheriff Thomas Bowler’s 12 years’ worth.

On the campaign trail, Sheriff Bowler has touted his record.

Indeed, there is much one can point to over his two terms: healthy emphasis on education and workforce training for inmates; expanded services addressing root causes of crime like mental health crisis, addiction and trauma; collaborations with other organizations that simultaneously allow inmates to derive purpose and build skills in ways that positively impact their community.

These developments under Sheriff Bowler’s watch indicate a strengthening of the mission and performance of the Sheriff’s Office and jail that are worth noting — and continuing.

Alfred E. 'Alf' Barbalunga: Current sheriff's office 'flawed on multiple levels' Candidate Alfred E. "Alf" Barbalunga is vying to unseat incumbent Sheriff Thomas Bowler and win a six-year term in the countywide office.

The challenger in this race points a more critical finger at the incumbent’s record. Alfred E. “Alf” Barbalunga, chief probation officer of the Southern Berkshire District Court, has sought to portray the current sheriff’s administration as ineffective, fiscally irresponsible and less than transparent.

Efficacy and transparency of public offices and officials are top of mind for us, too, but we have found Mr. Barbalunga’s attacks — on the trail, during debates and on social media — to be more scattershot than substantial. For example, it’s certainly in-bounds to critique the size of some executive salaries and argue to spend the budget differently; it’s another thing entirely for Mr. Barbalunga to level shadowy charges of corruption and nepotism with little to no evidence supporting these allegations. The tenor of this race has been meaner than we had expected or hoped. In our view, that has stemmed in large part from Mr. Barbalunga’s tendency to rely more on innuendo than fact.

To Mr. Barbalunga’s credit, the most substantive plank of his platform underscores a worthy consideration: Where should we house Berkshire women inmates? The county’s women in pretrial detention and serving jail sentences — there are currently just over a dozen — are sent to the Western Massachusetts Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee. That facility gives women inmates more freedom of movement and program availability at the expense of being farther away from their families and legal counsel. Bringing women back to the Berkshire jail would close that distance, but the dearth of regional providers would hamstring the provision of key services that help inmates reenter society and resist recidivism.

Mr. Barbalunga believes Berkshire women inmates should be brought back to the county jail. Sheriff Bowler believes the Chicopee facility provides women with the quality services that could not be provided locally without incurring significant expense. While we don’t presume to have the right and definitive answer to this complicated question, Mr. Barbalunga gets credit for raising awareness and discussion of an issue worth further examination.

Still, Mr. Barbalunga’s framing on this has been troubling.

In order to generate press around the core issue of his campaign, Mr. Barbalunga last month prominently raised the case of a Pittsfield woman who died while at the Chicopee jail. Again relying heavily on innuendo to muddy the waters on a sensitive issue, Mr. Barbalunga said the death was part of “a pattern of what happens to Berkshire residents who find themselves in state or county jails” — despite the fact that Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said a medical examiner ruled the inmate’s death was the result of natural causes related to a preexisting condition.

Sheriff Cocchi, who oversees the Chicopee jail, issued a sharp rebuke of Mr. Barbalunga’s misleading statement, calling it “disgusting that someone would attempt to use a family’s sadness and circumstances for personal and political gain.” The late woman’s father seemed to agree when he told The Eagle that Mr. Barbalunga, who did not publicly name the woman, did not contact him before or after making his daughter’s death a focal point in the Berkshire sheriff race: “I really didn’t like him using my daughter as a stepping stone in his campaign” — a sentiment we certainly understand.

This wasn’t the only instance of Mr. Barbalunga bringing more heat than light to this issue. During a meeting with The Eagle editorial board, Mr. Barbalunga claimed one reason Berkshire women should not be sent to the Chicopee jail is that family visitors are “strip-searched.” When members of the editorial board expressed disbelief, he merely replied “fact-check me.” However, Mr. Barbalunga later admitted his remark was completely false after consulting with a state Department of Corrections official — a step he should have taken before throwing out such a claim on the record. Such sloppiness with the facts on an issue he highlights as important signals a lack of seriousness and a disregard for basic truth that is unfortunately becoming all too common in politics. It is not up to what is ethically required of the county’s highest corrections office.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Bowler has largely stuck to marshalling the facts, though most of them are available right on his resume. Initiatives kick-started during his tenure elegantly address real community needs like nutritional insecurity while letting incarcerated folks build life skills, from the Second Street Second Chances medically tailored meals program to the jail’s pioneering aquaponics program for inmates. His management skills have been tested in tough times — from keeping inmates COVID-free for 19 months in the thick of a viral pandemic to his team’s ability to step up when municipalities need an assist from the Sheriff’s Office and its resources.

And, crucially, he’s demonstrated he can change his mind on weighty issues if the facts and the situation call for it. Previously, the sheriff opposed giving anti-addiction drugs to inmates struggling with substance-abuse disorder. Meeting with families hit hard by the opioid epidemic, however, made him reconsider the jail’s former abstinence-only approach. Now, Berkshire inmates have access to medically assisted treatments like suboxone and buprenorphine that reduce opiate cravings and give inmates an evidence-based leg up on the road to recovery.

All of that makes it believable when Sheriff Bowler says he’s still passionate about doing this job because he has the experience, he cares for these inmates and he loves this community. Those are three good reasons to return him to the Sheriff’s Office.