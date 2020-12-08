Better late than never: Months after the program’s initial rollout, the Berkshires are finally getting ”Stop the Spread” testing sites.
That means the county will have three locations — one each in Great Barrington, North Adams and Pittsfield — where people can get tested for coronavirus at no cost for any reason and without referral, though they’ll still need to make an appointment.
More robust testing models are essential to combating the coronavirus crisis. People who avail themselves of free and accessible testing can make more risk-informed behavioral decisions, which should be key in a season typically punctuated with family holiday gatherings.
More testing also gives health leaders and officials more data to form a finer, timelier picture of where and when infections begin to spike in a given region as the U.S. enters a dark winter with the deadly pandemic still raging. Berkshire Health Systems says that the Berkshire Stop the Spread sites should allow for up to 1,000 more weekly tests to that end.
This is an important step for the localized fight against COVID-19 in the Berkshires, though it’s worth asking once again why the state dragged its feet on implementing these measures in Western Massachusetts. The program’s July rollout at first established eight sites, all east of Interstate 495. Many in Western Massachusetts, unfortunately accustomed to the feeling of being overlooked by Beacon Hill, called for free and no-questions-asked testing sites in our neck of the woods as well. The state eventually responded by adding more locations, including a couple in Hampden County, but none in Berkshire County. Five months later, and after a worrisome winter spike in regional cases, we’re finally getting three Stop the Spread locations of our own.
It’s reasonable that there should be more of these testing sites in corners of the state with higher population and risk, but that shouldn’t translate into a pandemic policy that neglects an entire county for months. Given the goal implicit in the program’s name — “Stop the Spread” — one could reasonably ask whether the Berkshire sites should have been implemented before, rather than after, Pittsfield hit the grim milestone of more new COVID-19 cases in the month of November than the previous eight months combined.
For many communities, this is only the most recent example of feeling like second-class citizens in their own state simply for living on the opposite end of the Bay State from Boston, a familiar fate made all the more glaring by its continuance through a debilitating public health crisis.
While the hope of a vaccine glimmers in the near distance, we are not out of the woods yet. Everyone wants to get back to normal as soon as possible and retreat into the comforts of holiday tradition. The alarming increase in not just cases, but hospitalizations, in Massachusetts, however, should signal to everyone that vigilance is still badly needed if we are to meaningfully mitigate fatalities and prevent hospital overload in the run-up to widespread vaccination.
At the state level, this means tougher public health measures, including the wise moves to limit party size at restaurant tables, tighten capacity for most public gathering places and curbing elective procedures at hospitals to augment rapidly shrinking bed availability.
At the individual level, this means residents taking simple, if inconvenient, measures to put your most vulnerable neighbors’ and loved ones’ health first: limit, if not eliminate, social gatherings; be diligent about hand-washing and mask-wearing; and, now that it’s finally available here in the Berkshires, take advantage of free, no-questions-asked testing.