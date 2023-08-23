Our Opinion: Like outgoing Judge Agostini, Gov. Healey's nominee to fill Berkshire Superior Court vacancy should have regional roots

Judge John Agostini’s September retirement date is fast approaching, and therefore so is a vacancy on the Berkshire Superior Court.

We urge Gov. Maura Healey to move with purpose in vetting and selecting an appointee to the bench who, like Judge Agostini, has roots in Berkshire County and a sense of the community over which she or he will be presiding.

While our county’s relatively sparse population provides a smaller candidate pool and therefore an added challenge in selecting a judicial appointee, the benefits to the community administration of justice vastly outweigh that downside.

Before being appointed to the Superior Court bench by fellow Berkshirite Gov. Jane Swift in 2002, Judge Agostini, of Williamstown, was a Williams College graduate. After receiving his law degree from Virginia’s Washington and Lee University School of Law, he returned to the county to serve as an assistant district attorney in the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office before working in private practice for a Pittsfield law firm.

That Berkshire background better equipped him to do our regional community justice from the bench. Firsthand knowledge of the issues uniquely affecting the area (e.g., the opioid crisis in our neck of the woods) and a built-in familiarity with the prominent players in the local bar are key attributes for a judicial official charged with keeping the county’s superior courthouse running in a just and efficient manner.

And efficiency is a crucial variable in our county’s justice system. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is still working through a case backlog swollen by COVID and exacerbated by a less-than-harmonious handoff between DA administrations, and unlike other more populous counties, Berkshire Superior Court has one judge overseeing both criminal and civil cases. Keeping the court’s calendars going is a tall but necessary task — one that Judge Agostini and his former colleague Judge Daniel Ford were able to accomplish admirably with the advantage of his Berkshire roots and a lived connection to the community he served.

We hope Gov. Healey sees the need to retain that advantage in whomever she nominates to fill the seat on the Superior Court bench that Judge Agostini is leaving. Berkshire DA Tim Shugrue hopes so, too: “We need a local judge,” he told The Eagle last week.

We agree. Mandatory retirement rules will see Judge Agostini step down Sept. 24, although for the last month of his tenure he will be focusing on generating decisions as well as making himself available on an “as needed” basis for certain issues or cases.

We strongly urge Gov. Healey to appoint a Berkshire-based individual to this soon-to-be-vacant Superior Court seat and, if she hasn’t already, get underway the relevant vetting and nominating procedures so that this critical Berkshire court can keep the calendars moving and the wheels of justice turning.