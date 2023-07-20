Our Opinion: State dam repair grants are a good start on a pressing infrastructure problem that demands more attention and investment

After an Eagle report assessed the concerning conditions of county dams, we urged the state to do more to help Berkshire communities with these pricey but pressing repair projects.

Credit where it’s due: The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs announced Monday that part of a $5.6 million dam and seawall program funding package will help along improvements at two Berkshire sites. Pittsfield will get $250,000 for rehabilitating the Sandwash Reservoir Dam (located in Washington but owned by Pittsfield), and Hinsdale will get $82,500 for work on the Plunkett Reservoir Dam.

Both of these dams are designated high hazard, meaning failure would likely cause not just widespread damage to property and infrastructure but loss of human life. These grants will go toward just the permitting and design costs for fixes, but it’s still a decent start. Recent wild weather has underscored the need to prioritize timely maintenance of our critical infrastructure so as to be continually braced for the worst.

Yet Beacon Hill has looked on for years as that infrastructure has crumbled in the western part of the state. As we have stressed to our state leaders in Boston, you still have constituents out here. In Berkshire County, a considerable fraction of those constituents live near high hazard dams with safety ratings below satisfactory. Eagle reporting earlier this year flagged Notch Reservoir Dam and the Mount Williams Reservoir Dam in North Adams, both rated poor, as well as the abandoned Bel Air Dam in Pittsfield, which holds the lowest safety rating of “unsafe.” Any of these structures failing — perhaps during a torrential storm like the one our region recently endured — would prove catastrophic in the most population-dense parts of Berkshire County.

With extreme weather in mind, the worries grow even wider when considering all the high-hazard dams in the county rated “fair” — that is, just above poor but still below satisfactory. That’s certainly better-sounding than “unsafe,” but it would be just as unsafe if rare but entirely possible circumstances like last week’s extreme weather pushed these structures past their limits. There are about a dozen high-hazard dams rated fair throughout the county, including the Sandwash Reservoir and Plunkett Reservoir dams targeted for improvement by the state’s recently announced grants. Then there are the dozens of other dams in the county designated as “significant hazard” — one step below high hazard — including more than a few rated poor or unsafe.

We note all this not to diminish the state grants toward designing and permitting repair plans for two high hazard Berkshire dams. They are appreciated. What we hope is that these grants are not an isolated effort but a small step toward larger strides in sustainably shoring up Western Massachusetts’ infrastructure. These already pressing problems will only be exacerbated by the more-common extreme weather events brought on by climate change. Many of these large dams were built decades ago in what were ideal spots for industrial communities; now, ironically, these post-industrial, mostly rural communities lack the tax base to deal with these behemoths on their own.

With these ticking timebombs in their backyards, these communities are forced to be clear-eyed about the looming risks. The state should be, too. If these municipalities need grant help with six-figure design costs, they’ll need a heavier helping hand with the seven- and eight-figure price tags attached to the actual repair or removal projects. We hope state leaders, including the state’s first rural affairs director appointed by Gov. Maura Healey, will follow through with more assistance, grants or otherwise, when these projects face the even costlier stages beyond design and permitting.

After all, even as prevention’s price tag runs high here, it’s still a wiser investment than simply sticking our fingers in these dams and waiting for them to fail in the next flash flooding event. If the state won’t sow some serious investment in dam repairs, it will reap the even higher costs that will come with eventual structural failures — not just in more taxpayer money but in existential risk to these vulnerable communities.