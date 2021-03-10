Massachusetts has had a rough go of it with its vaccine rollout, to put it lightly. Some badly needed changes to the state’s appointment registration system, however, will hopefully make the process less stressful.
As other states have done — and as Massachusetts should have from the start — Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday a new preregistration system that will allow vaccine-eligible people to fill out an online form once and await an automated notification when a nearby appointment opens to them.
This will replace the ludicrous bulk-appointment-drop approach that up until now has needlessly infuriated commonwealth residents. Those seeking a vaccine appointment with the current system are forced to sit in front of their computer for hours in desperate hope of securing an appointment and redo the necessary forms at every attempt — with plenty of freezes and crashes stemming from a less-than-optimized website.
State officials believe the new system, a Google-based platform, will handle the immense traffic better than the previous site, which became prone to crash after eligibility broadened and more and more people sought to get the shot that promises to vanquish this viral enemy.
These moves are long overdue, and The Eagle editorial board as well as countless exasperated commonwealth residents from the Berkshires and beyond have said as much for some time. That a tech leader like Massachusetts made its citizens face an uphill digital battle amid a public health crisis is inexcusable.
The proposed improvements are better late then never, however, and we hope these shifts work as planned to remove some of the procedural burden from Bay Staters’ shoulders. We also expect the new system will make it less likely that Berkshirites seeking appointments will be boxed out at local clinics by registrants from far-flung regions.
The new system is set to go live Friday. Initially, appointments will only be facilitated through the state’s seven mass vaccination sites, of which Western Massachusetts only has one: the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. The Baker administration said Wednesday that it will work to fold other providers into the new preregistration system starting in April.
The new model understandably will take some time to loop in other vaccination sites across the state. It is imperative, however, that the preregistration system incorporates those mid-size regional clinics — particularly those in the Berkshires and other areas far from designated mass vaccination sites — as soon as possible.
The eastern half of the state is replete with mass vaccination sites, and its residents will have plenty of options for more convenient appointment-making by the end of the week; out here, we are not so lucky. Plenty of people for whom the Springfield site is the closest live more than an hour away from it — and if you’re a resident of, say, North Adams or Williamstown, it’s well over an hour and a half away. For them, the month of April is as unfortunately distant as the Eastfield Mall.
What should be obvious frequently isn’t for those on Beacon Hill: Many of your rightly frustrated constituents live in the oft-overlooked region of Western Massachusetts. And many of them — such as the elderly and those with limited internet access — have been disproportionately hamstrung by the poor rollout thus far.
Good governance demands not only cleaning up the mess of the state’s vaccine rollout so far, but making sure the fixes serve the entire state equitably as well.