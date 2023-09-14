Our Opinion: Berkshire Health Systems' sad but necessary community code of conduct reflects vulnerability of hospital workers

According to a January report from the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, an incident of physical assault, verbal abuse or threat against a Massachusetts hospital clinician or staff member occurred once every 57 minutes during 2020. Then in 2021, those incidents across commonwealth hospitals grew to once every 49 minutes. Then they increased again to once every 38 minutes during last year, the most recent data available in the report.
That’s an alarming trend for the workplaces that serve as the last line of defense for the health of our communities. It’s also a driving factor behind Berkshire Health Systems’ new community code of conduct announced this week to go into effect next month.
That code spells out what ought to be obvious rules of social order for hospitals and medical offices: no vulgar, threatening or discriminatory remarks toward staff, patients or visitors; no violence; no disrupting other patients’ care; no possession of weapons; no unauthorized photos or videos of those around you. It also makes clear that if someone violates this code persistently, patients and visitors may be asked to leave and seek care elsewhere and/or reported to authorities (although the code specifies that no one will be turned away for emergency care, regardless of past conduct).
It’s sad that this has to spelled out and that BHS feels compelled to do so. More than most important jobs, working in a hospital often is stressful: comforting the afflicted; responding to people in extremis; maintaining the last line of defense for the vulnerable, the sick and the injured. It’s understandable that some might not be at their best when seeking medical help, but it’s no excuse to be at one’s worst and take it out on nurses or hospital security (the two positions most likely to receive abuse, according to the MHHA’s report) or other patients and worried visitors.
We can’t help but notice this as a symptom of several serious diseases afflicting our society — coarsening civic dialogue, a consistently higher baseline of stressors left by COVID, the callousness and atomization of minds warped by device addiction and social media. We certainly don’t think that a stern paean to socially responsible behavior will convince away the worst of these behaviors, but it’s worth reminding everyone with a functional sense of reason and decency to be kind and extend understanding to those around you whenever possible, even if it’s a stressful situation for you — because at a hospital, it’s a stressful situation for almost everyone. For instance, it only underscores our complete failure as a society to establish 21st-century behavioral norms around devices that people think it’s appropriate or even personally beneficial to film and photograph people absent any coherent reason, including their consent.
To be sure, we hope that BHS and its administrators at health care locations throughout the county follow through on their pledge to apply this code of conduct and its most serious consequences in a fair and proportional manner. And given that the code applies to staff and volunteers as well, as it should, we hope BHS is transparent if and when its own employees don’t live up to the code’s values to the detriment of patients. Hopefully, establishing the code as a way to “formalize that process,” as BHS President and CEO Darlene Rodowicz characterized it, will make for a consistent and effective approach to this pressing problem affecting health care workers across the commonwealth.
And it is pressing. If the folks on the front line of our community’s health institutions feel unsafe, then we are all less safe and healthy when we need those institutions the most.