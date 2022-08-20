Our Opinion: Impressive showing at Little League World Series nets Pittsfield 13s second in the series, first in our hearts

The Pittsfield All-Stars can return home from Virginia knowing that they made their hometown community proud while representing the Berkshires at the Babe Ruth 13U World Series. It might not take the sting out of a tough loss in the championship game, but being the second-best Little League squad in the entire country within that age bracket is more than worth a standing ovation from your home crowd. Here in the Berkshires and especially in Pittsfield, baseball has a special legacy, and all the players, coaching staff and supportive families behind this Pittsfield team’s stellar tournament performance have made that legacy proud. Congrats on a great run, Pittsfield All-Stars.
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.
In brief