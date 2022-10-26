Our Opinion: Here's to 100 more years of critical community care at the Brien Center

The Brien Center marks more than 100 years with classical music celebration at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield
A weekend celebration at the Colonial Theatre marked more than 100 years of operation for the Brien Center, Berkshire County’s largest provider of behavioral health and addiction services.
Why was a centennial celebration marking more than 100 years? Blame COVID. The psychiatric clinic opened by Dr. Austen Riggs in Pittsfield that eventually joined with others groups and became known as the Brien Center was established in 1920, and the pandemic pushed back the original plans for the centennial in 2020.
Yet while the celebration was delayed two years, the Brien Center’s critical work went on. In fact, as an unprecedented public health crisis made connecting people with human services all the more difficult, the need intensified as the number of people in extremis increased in a time of fear, uncertainty and upheaval.
The crisis of COVID might have pushed back the Brien Center’s birthday bash, but it also underscored the importance of its mission. This last line of community defense for those who struggle with mental health treats 10,000 of our neighbors every year. The people who make up the Brien Center are overworked, underappreciated, inadequately funded — and they save lives. They help light the way out from under addiction amid an opioid crisis that kills 100,000 Americans annually. They extend lifelines to those suffering from acute mental illness in a country that has refused to systemically address the issue even as suicide remains a leading cause of American death. They are a haven of last resort for those who feel unsafe in their own homes due to abuse or neglect.
At the heart of this work is the Brien Center’s mantra, oft repeated by president Christine Macbeth: “Treatment works, and people can and do get better.” Proof of that principle was on display at Saturday’s centennial event. Jennifer Filiault, the Options for Youth site supervisor, spoke about her first interaction with the Brien Center — not as an adult looking for a job, but as a young girl from an abusive home who attended one of the center’s after-school programs. Hers is a story of service coming full circle: A young person desperately needed some help, and in receiving that help was able to not just grow and thrive but pay it forward to those who need it now. That is the spirit of community-based mental health care, and we hope the Berkshire community supports the Brien Center in providing it for another century.
All too slowly, America is beginning to have the necessary conversation about how to appropriately transform our mental health treatment system. We must advocate for better funding for community health centers, more attention to preventive measures and less stigma on seeking help before crisis. Even with a solid push, those big gears will turn slowly. Meanwhile, folks like those at the Brien Center will be doing the hard, often thankless work to save and rebuild lives. May it not take another 100 years for our leaders at the state and federal levels to properly support and recognize the value of such life-saving, community-changing institutions.