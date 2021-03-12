Last week, we expressed some optimism for signs of much-needed growth in the Berkshires — and it seems we’re in good company.
Earlier this week, Moody’s Analytics weighed in on which U.S. metro areas could be the biggest winners and losers as a work-from-home revolution, spurred on by COVID-19, continues. Included in the winners column was our very own Pittsfield metro area — that is, Berkshire County.
This is more good news for a region yearning for transformation and growth, but transforming this potential into a Berkshire boom will require some smart development to become more receptive to the trends pointing our way.
The analysis focused on our vibrant arts and culture community surrounded by ample green space with easy access to recreation. These qualities give the Berkshires the rare and enviable combination of a high quality of life tempered with a manageable cost of living. More people are expected to continue to work remotely after the pandemic, and regions like ours will attract workers and families fleeing the congestion and higher affordability floors of denser urban areas.
“People are now free to choose where they live, detached from where they work,” said Moody’s economist Dante DeAntonio.
There is, however, a big “if” missing in that analysis. People are free to choose where they live if the infrastructure is there to actually be able to connect them to their work. That’s not necessarily the case for some corners of Berkshire County where internet access is, at best, underserved.
Many measures over the last several years have attempted to get Bay Staters better connected, from the Massachusetts Broadband Initiative to go-it-alone efforts by small towns seeking to set up their own municipal networks. In the latter category, places like Washington and Becket have worked hard to bring broadband connection within reach of their constituents, though not without significant delays and struggles along the way. Becket’s buildout project began late last year, though it’s expected to take up to 18 months. Meanwhile, some people in Becket lack the bandwidth to simply attend a Zoom meeting. Unfortunately, this speaks volumes about the region’s lack of preparedness for this moment.
It shouldn’t be this hard for smaller towns to drag themselves into the 21st century. Every Berkshire community must have modern broadband connectivity throughout — not just to support our everyday life but to take advantage of current trends that won’t last forever. Our local, regional and state leaders must realize this is just as necessary for healthy development and growth as access to electricity and passable roads.
Those on Beacon Hill should take a look westward, heed the forecasting by entities like Moody’s and take seriously the effort to spur meaningful growth in an oft-overlooked part of the state. As Massachusetts begins to crawl out of the COVID era, any statewide efforts at economic development should strongly prioritize getting that “last mile” truly connected. It’s much harder for communities to attract new families when “internet access” means a Wi-Fi hotspot in the Town Hall parking lot.
With any luck, this issue might also get some federal attention if President Joe Biden is able to tee up the ambitious infrastructure package he campaigned on. An investment in states and municipalities trying to get all their constituents connected to decent internet access could pay great dividends for regions like ours that are primed for growth and seeking a path out of post-industrial stagnation. Nevertheless, hopes for federal money down the road cannot delay the municipal and state action needed now to install and improve broadband access for everyone in the Berkshires.
These trends were caused by the dire consequences of a pandemic, but the tailwind it’s providing could be a silver lining for a region seeking revitalization — that is, if we choose to take advantage of it.