The quickly approaching November city elections have the potential to reshape some of the key pillars of Pittsfield government. If and how they are reshaped is up to the voters, and we strongly encourage them to pay close attention to the candidates and races. One chance is being offered by the NAACP Berkshire chapter via two candidate forums — one each for at-large City Council and School Committee races. The council hopefuls gathered for a digital conversation Wednesday evening; the school board candidates will gather at 6 tonight. If you missed Wednesday’s conversation, both will be available on the Berkshire NAACP’s website and Facebook page. It’s up to all of our participation to make democracy stronger. That means heading to the polls, but before that it also means engaging leaders and candidates and being informed on the issues. Take this and any chance you can to do so.