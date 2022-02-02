Picture 200,000 people.
Fill Fenway Park to capacity five times over, and you’d almost be there. For a more morbid sense of scale, combine annual U.S. gun deaths and motor vehicle fatalities, then double that amount. You’d still be short by tens of thousands of people. Unfortunately, 200,000 isn’t just some random figure. It’s the estimated number of Americans who unnecessarily died of COVID in the second half of 2021 because they refused vaccines, according to Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert at the Baylor College of Medicine.
The math is dire but straightforward. The most recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only make known trends clearer: When it comes to COVID outcomes, the unvaccinated have a death rate 13 times higher than their fully vaccinated peers — a discrepancy that’s even starker when comparing the unvaccinated to those who have received COVID boosters.
A viral respiratory pandemic sweeping the globe means some people will die. Yet when clinically proven, demonstrably safe and remarkably effective vaccines are widely and freely available, the excess deaths of 200,000 Americans and the holes left in their families and communities should be unacceptable. So much of this massive tragedy amounts to preventable suffering. As a nation, we must do something now to prevent it over the next year.
Wide-ranging vaccine mandates, which have proven to be unwieldy and divisive, do not appear to be a tenable way forward. That the Biden administration appears to be simply walking away from its mandate plan after it was largely neutered in the courts is only more evidence to that.
At the national scale, it is time to steer the conversation more toward the carrot than the stick. The federal government could offer a tax credit to any American adult who can prove full vaccination status. No one would be forced to do anything; the U.S. would merely be incentivizing a minor behavioral modification that would have outsize positive effects on the nation’s excess mortality.
The Eagle has some experience with a similar proposal, albeit at a different scale. Last year, New England Newspapers Inc. offered a cash incentive to employees who could furnish proof of COVID vaccination (or a valid exemption) by a certain date — an investment in employees’ health as well as the company’s sustainability amid a pandemic. After NENI’s incentive program was completed, the vaccination rate among employees was above 90 percent. That’s considerably higher than the vaccination rate at the county (73 percent), state (75 percent) and national (64 percent) levels.
A tax credit incentive might not be successful to the same degree at the national level, but even progress at the margins matters here. In just six months, the estimated excess COVID deaths among unvaccinated Americans considerably outstrips the population of Berkshire County. Moving the needle even a bit here could be the difference in whether an amount of human beings equivalent to multiple communities is wiped off the country’s map in the coming year.
While life is the most precious resource this policy would aim to conserve, it’s not the only one. With excess COVID deaths comes more hospitalization, which has myriad downstream consequences — all of them bad. The squeeze on our health care system affects anyone who needs care, COVID-related or not. It’s also a heavier burden shouldered by front-line workers like doctors and nurses who have heroically strained for nearly two years under enormous stress. Meanwhile, public coffers and insurers’ bottom lines alike are deeply impacted, for which we all foot the bill.
Just as we must accept the fact that there is no such thing as zero risk, there is no practical policy that will result in 100 percent vaccination in America. There are some who simply can’t be convinced, and we must accept that reality as well. Convincing a critical fraction of the currently unvaccinated, though, stands to save tens of thousands of lives and loosen this virus’ grip on our world. A tax credit incentive for COVID vaccination could accomplish that without the need for any coercion and its knock-on polarizing effects. That makes it a policy worth pursuing.