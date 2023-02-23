Our Opinion: Jimmy Carter's legacy of service and decency will live on

Most presidents are known for what they did in office, and to an extent that’s true of Jimmy Carter. The Camp David Accords provided what seemed like an impossible peace between Israel and Egypt that has lasted nearly half a century. The Torrijos-Carter treaties oversaw the landmark transfer of control of the Panama Canal. Strategic Arms Limitation Talks paved the way for nuclear deproliferation amid Cold War tensions. Then there were the twin crises of energy and American hostages in Iran in 1979 that marred the end of his first term and doomed any hope of a second.

But Mr. Carter is perhaps the exception to the presidential rule in that he’s better known for what he did after leaving office. He championed ambitious projects for improving public health and human rights worldwide, and not just through advocacy; the Carter Center’s efforts alongside the World Health Organization have contributed to the near-eradication of dracunculiasis, a painful and sometimes fatal parasitic infection that used to affect millions worldwide but is now limited to about a dozen cases annually. He also remained enmeshed in important diplomatic efforts post-presidency: He was a member of international peace group The Elders, and in 2010 traveled to North Korea to negotiate and secure the release of imprisoned U.S. citizen Aijalon Gomes. And, of course, there is Habitat for Humanity — arguably the most widely recognized and beneficial post-presidential legacy in modern U.S. history. While the biggest footprints of many ex-presidents’ are the libraries built for them, Mr. Carter’s impact stretches into everyday households in the homes he helped build for others.

For what it’s worth, The Berkshire Eagle has a connection to Mr. Carter not from after his presidency but just before it. He was the last successful presidential candidate who made a campaign stop in The Eagle’s newsroom (though because it was back in 1976, it took place at the newspaper’s former home on Eagle Street).

There’s another Berkshire connection, as well. After he was sworn in, then-President Carter tapped Evan Dobelle, a former mayor of Pittsfield, for chief of protocol — an advisor to the president, vice president and secretary of state on matters of national and international protocol. Mr. Dobelle, the youngest elected mayor in Pittsfield history, was also the youngest person in U.S. history to serve as chief of protocol to that time.

Mr. Carter, 98, is now in hospice, entering the final round of his battle with cancer — and he’s doing so with the grace and class he’s always been known for, according to Mr. Dobelle.

“It’s classic Jimmy Carter,” Mr. Dobelle told an Eagle reporter. “He was born in Plains (Ga.), he’s going to die in Plains. He’s not going to die in a hospital in Atlanta and in his mind take a hospital bed from somebody who needs it.”

Beyond any one policy position from his time in office or any one advocacy effort afterward, Mr. Carter’s legacy is one of service and decency. He not only modeled it in action, but through faith believed in its presence and potential everywhere. When he didn’t hear it in the voices of leaders, including American ones, he was outspoken in critique. When he did see it in the hands and hearts of everyday Americans, he was selfless in his amplification. That was demonstrated through deed — hammering nails well into his 90s with Habitat for Humanity. But he also inspired countless others by eloquently speaking about the duty and rewards of helping our neighbors, like when he highlighted the work of volunteers in Texas and Louisiana who inspired him while working together to build back after the devastation of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

It is unfortunate that decency is seemingly not a priority of our national political climate or the leaders who most vocally contribute to it. Whatever one’s thoughts on Mr. Carter’s presidency and politics, it’s easy to recognize the painful irony of losing a former leader who so thoroughly embodied decency at a time when our nation needs it more than ever. We are thankful, however, for what ought to be a powerful and apolitical example that will live on and, hopefully, inspire all Americans to prioritize decency and service the way that former President Carter did.