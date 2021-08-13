While a massive retail complex in Lanesborough sits largely empty and unused, the greater Berkshire community is full of hope that someone or something can bring life back to it. We know this firsthand, based on the deluge of thoughtful and creative ideas readers sent us when we requested them earlier this year in order to help focus the conversation. The Eagle editorial board was happy to be part of that necessary conversation about the future of this important but underutilized parcel in the middle of our fair county, but we also acknowledged that priming the proposal pump was just a small initial step toward the finding and securing the right project for the unique space.
This week’s news that an outside management company is in talks with the complex’s current owner, however, is another step altogether — one that might make some ask: Are there signs of new life at Berkshire Mall?
To be sure, much is still uncertain. An agreement between mall Durga Property Holdings and Bedi and Associates has yet to be signed, though Christina Castaneda, the point person for the management company, says it could be signed within weeks. Under the agreement being considered for the Berkshire Mall, Durga would remain the owner while Bedi & Associates would recruit investors to cover the cost of some physical improvements needed to win back tenants and customers. Ms. Castaneda is also leading efforts to redevelop another Durga-owned mall in Michigan, where she said more than 18 new tenants have been recruited.
Ms. Castaneda toured the Berkshire Mall and spoke with a national company that runs family-friendly activities, such as mini golf, rock wall climbing and bumper cars, in large, former retail spaces. “We are planning on making Lanesborough an entertainment destination,” she told The Eagle.
Based on the responses we received earlier this year, there are at least some in the community who had similar ideas, with many readers suggesting the property be turned into some sort of recreational space to take advantage of its sprawling dimensions. We reached out to readers because we thought community feedback was important, and it will continue to be. Encouragingly, Ms. Castaneda seems willing to engage with the Berkshire residents. She has started a ”Berkshire Mall the ReOpening” Facebook page to track the project’s progress and reach out to curious community members. So far, the page has attracted more than 2,000 followers.
The page’s most recent post, from Thursday, reads: “The response from the public has been pleasantly overwhelming. If you sent a private message please be patient. I’m going to make time to respond to everyone. Thank you!” Underneath are dozens of commenters — many tossing out suggestions, but many also just expressing their hype that maybe, just maybe, a property they’ve watched stagnate over the years could see some desperately needed revitalization in the near future.
There is reason for cautious optimism — emphasis on the cautious. We, too, are excited at the prospect of new life at the Berkshire Mall. As is the case with all former malls, though, the unique properties and size of the parcel mean that there are usually more big ideas than there are realistic big solutions. At least, though, Ms. Castaneda acknowledges the scope of redeveloping this dormant behemoth: “We all know there’s a lot to be accomplished and we’re up for the challenge. We’re looking forward to making the mall property useful to the community again,” she said in a July 28 post on the Facebook page. And while they are minor so far, it’s nice to see the cosmetic improvements being shared on the page, such as a series of before-and-after photos showing overgrowth being trimmed by some entrances.
Whatever possible redevelopment the mall sees, there’s going to be a lot of small steps before any big ones. This is a small step, but perhaps one that’s worth a bit of hope. We wish Ms. Castaneda and the mall’s owner luck in this endeavor. For now, the community is watching, and we hope it stays engaged.