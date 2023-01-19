Our Opinion: Chinn honor committee is right — this groundbreaking Great Barrington doctor's legacy is more than worthy of commemorative postage stamp

In the Berkshires, we’re spoiled for rich local history, with countless claims to native sons and daughters who called these humble hills home but helped shape the arc of the entire country. Many of these names are well-known, while some deserve more recognition — and Dr. May Edward Chinn is a name more Americans should know.

Groundbreaking Black woman doctor was born in Great Barrington. Advocates want her on a postage stamp For many years, Dr. May Edward Chinn was the only Black female doctor in Harlem. She also was the first doctor to ride on ambulance calls.

Dr. Chinn was born in Great Barrington to parents who were born into slavery. After spending some formative years there, her family moved to New York City, where this Berkshire-born girl would make history several times over. While poverty prevented her from finishing high school, she passed the entrance exam for the Columbia Teachers College. She later became the first Black woman to graduate from Bellevue Hospital Medical College, now the New York University School of Medicine. She was also the first Black woman to intern at Harlem Hospital and, for a long time in the early 20th century, was the only Black woman doctor in all of Harlem.

Dr. Chinn was a trailblazer several times over, and not just because she shattered several glass ceilings. She was the first doctor who went on ambulance calls, and she participated in early cancer screening research. That latter work informed her practice for the rest of her lengthy career. She was dedicated to treating the poor and continued even after closing her office in 1977 due to ill health, working nearly until her death in 1980 at age 84.

On top of all that, she was an accomplished musician as well, serving as legendary singer Paul Robeson’s piano accompanist in the early 1920s.

Dr. Chinn was an exceptional American who not only excelled in the world of medicine but spent her entire life making that field fairer and more effective, all while facing the bitter headwinds of systemic racism and personal prejudice. We might be showing our Berkshire bias for this native daughter of Great Barrington, but that legacy deserves some deeper acknowledgement — not just in our Berkshire backyard but throughout a country whose path to a more perfect union is cut by such noteworthy but overlooked bravery.

The good doctor’s legacy should be overlooked no more. Fortunately, that’s the goal of a grassroots committee formed by Michelle Deal Winfield, Dolores Leita and Christin Merritt to honor Dr. Chinn’s memory and historic impact.

They visited Great Barrington in November, meeting with local historians Bernard Drew and Dr. Frances Jones-Sneed to discuss Dr. Chinn’s Berkshire connections and how to honor such a special life.

One proposal the committee has targeted sounds particularly appropriate: a Black Heritage U.S. commemorative postage stamp. The committee already has accumulated several endorsements for the stamp campaign, including the Great Barrington Select Board.

When Mr. Drew approached the board on the Chinn committee’s behalf with a request for a letter of support for the commemorative stamp push, the board unanimously agreed.

We hope most would agree that our shared history is a precious commodity that not only teaches us about the past but helps us in the present to build a better and more inclusive future.

That history does not preserve itself. Berkshire historians like Mr. Drew and Dr. Jones-Sneed work tirelessly to keep our history alive, including the echoes of voices marginalized for far too long. Ms. Winfield, Ms. Leita and Ms. Merritt admirably highlight a groundbreaking Black woman’s story that deserves telling. We’re glad the Select Board sees the benefit in lifting up this story that started in Great Barrington.

We thank all involved for taking up this critical work, and we join their call: Dr. May Edward Chinn’s legacy is more than worthy of memorializing through the U.S. Postal Service’s Black Heritage stamp series. As Black History Month nears, there’s no better time than now to make it a reality.