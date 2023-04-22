Our Opinion: The hard, necessary lessons of a Supreme Court ethics scandal

Justice Thomas says he didn't have to disclose luxury trips Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says he wasn’t required to disclose the many trips he and his wife took that were paid for by a Republican megadonor. Thomas says in a statement he was advised by court colleagues and others in the federal judiciary that “this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable.” Thomas didn't name the other justices or those in the judiciary with whom he had consulted. ProPublica reported that Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips from the donor nearly every year without reporting them. Justices must file an annual financial disclosure report, but there are exemptions for hospitality from friends.

In recent weeks, much has been said and written about the way Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has reported, or failed to report, financial activity in light of various obligations he has to do so. We leave it to others to opine on whether reporting rules have been violated and if so what the consequences for possible violations should be. The bottom line is that, absent some new, truly startling revelations regarding Justice Thomas, nothing is going to change. The politics will not allow for his impeachment, and he will not resign his seat especially knowing that a Democratic president would name his replacement.

It has been suggested that new ethical or financial rules are needed to make it clear what a sitting member of the nation’s highest court like Justice Thomas should have reported, what should not be required and the consequences for failing to follow these new rules. Certainly, there has been a lot of discussion about creating such a set of rules. We are not confident that new rules will be made, and if so, how effective they will be. Nevertheless, we respect the value of increasing transparency and in eliminating ambiguity. Additionally, some legal experts say Justice Thomas’ opaque financial disclosures — specifically those regarding property sales to political megadonor Harlan Crow — appear to have violated federal law.

As helpful as an effective set of rules might be, the lesson we must take from this ethical fiasco is that we citizens must demand that our elected leaders appoint thoughtful people of integrity to positions of great power — especially when those positions come with long tenure. We cannot profess to know Clarence Thomas’ thoughts, but his actions over the past 30 years suggest that even if he acknowledges his current situation requires a more formal response, he would not be guided by doing what he perceives is best for the country or even the Supreme Court. If history is prologue, he would be guided by self-interest and politics.

Frankly, we would say the same thing about most, if not all, of Justice Thomas’ colleagues if they courted similarly weighty ethical challenges. It’s worth noting the precedent of mid-20th-century Supreme Court Justice Abe Fortas, who faced his own financial controversy over accepting money from a friend who was a Wall Street financier under investigation for insider trading. Justice Fortas resigned partly at the urging of then-Chief Justice Earl Warren, who sought to not only avoid impeachment proceedings for a sitting justice but protect the Supreme Court’s reputation.

We have written often about the existential threats our democracy faces. Assuming that people who have been given great power and authority will exercise it in their personal interest with little, if any, regard to the larger public interest is, in part, a product of the appointment process. This is especially true for Supreme Court justices. Like generals who plan to fight the last war, the confirmation process has devolved into a theatrical dance where Senators probe deeply into the minutiae of a candidate’s past but forgo critical assessment of the essential integrity in those tapped to serve a lifetime at the top of the nation’s judiciary.

We the people must demand that our elected representatives search for men and women of probity and honor when they look to fill important appointive posts. It is too easy to base a confirmation vote on how a candidate is perceived to stand on a particular issue like abortion or gun safety. We must insist our leaders place a higher premium on honesty and integrity than on adherence to policy — and then we must hold their feet to the fire on Election Day. This might be hopelessly naive, but it could slightly begin to bend the arc from cynicism to optimism. Given the poisonous polarization of our politics and the threats facing American democracy, even a slight adjustment to that trajectory might make the difference as to whether our republic long endures.