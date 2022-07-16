Our Opinion: Clean clothes and community — entrepreneurship meets service in Great Barrington

For those in Great Barrington who have a washer and dryer at home, the only laundromat in town closing earlier this year might not have seemed like big news. For some who regularly patronized the Clean All Over Laundromat formerly located in the Big Y Plaza, however, its sudden closure in February was literally life-altering. A development out of their control introduced an onerous new chore — hauling laundry out of town — and simultaneously stole a shared space that offered regulars not just suds and spin cycles but engagement and community value as well.

Hopefully not for long, though, as a South County businesswoman has stepped forward to fill this laundromat gap that opened when Clean All Over shuttered four months ago. Paula Kohler, of Sandisfield, has run an Airbnb cleaning and maintenance service for 12 years, though her plans for State Road just over the bridge from downtown Great Barrington would be her first foray into the laundromat business. She said the endeavor was inspired by seeing folks forced to tote their dirty clothes on the bus to Stockbridge or even across the state border to Canaan, Conn., just to get them clean.

In the Berkshires, we know the neighborly value of looking out for each other and putting our grit to good use for the members of our community who need it most. Ms. Kohler, though, exemplifies putting those values into action. She saw the disproportionate strain her fellow citizens were enduring, and she set out to do something about it. That is entrepreneurship with an emphasis on community, and we love to see it.

It will still be months before a new laundromat opens in Great Barrington, owing to the complexities of the task to which Ms. Kohler felt called. Like some others, she inquired with Big Y, which owns the plaza where the old laundromat was located, about putting a new one in the same footprint that’s already compatible with the necessary operations. The grocery chain rebuffed her, though, saying it already had plans for another business there. Setting up the new space Ms. Kohler is eyeing, near The Bookloft at 63 State Road, will cost more — up to $100,000 more.

Still, she told The Eagle that she plans to go above and beyond what local regulations require for such a facility. While local codes do not even require basic bathrooms for unattended businesses like laundromats, Ms. Kohler said she plans to include handicapped-accessible bathrooms with changing stations along with amenities like Wi-Fi and vending machines.

She’s also getting some helpful advice and support from Karen Faul, who owned the old laundromat in the Big Y Plaza and lamented the grocery chain’s moves that prompted its sudden closure. That teamwork adds to this shining example of sweat equity in the name of community strength, as both understand that many of their South County neighbors lost not just a place to clean their clothes but a space to comfortably commune while doing so — and that is worth restoring, too.

It is heartening to see such an effort to restore a service that makes a real material difference in the lives of people who otherwise might have been simply left to cope with a tough new status quo. Community-minded entrepreneurs should learn something from the way in which Ms. Kohler has stepped up. So could the well-intentioned who speak of forging inclusivity for all in our communities but might have a blinkered perspective as to how much developments like this affect some of our neighbors. Working-class parents who have to drive one or two towns over between their full-time job and picking up their kids to do a load of laundry; those who can’t afford a car and must lug their dirty clothes on the region’s underserved public transit; senior citizens who cherish the chance to chat over a row of washing machines in an increasingly atomized world where those rich social spheres are disappearing.

There are plenty of lofty priorities we can and should pursue to extend some comfort and dignity to the marginalized, the vulnerable, the ones who have to work even harder just to scrape by. We should also be compassionate and community-minded enough to see when a seemingly small story — like a laundromat closing — has a big impact on the overlooked and underserved among us. And even if we all can’t take the initiative as Ms. Kohler has, we could at least do more to empower those like her who see the need and step up to meet it. The Great Barrington community could demonstrate it recognizes that if everyone supports this incoming new laundromat — even those who don’t necessarily need one — for the sake of those who would benefit most.

Good luck in your new business endeavor, Ms. Kohler, and thank you for taking the initiative.