Our Opinion: Coaches' paychecks should not be among Massachusetts' biggest public education line items

Massachusetts prides itself on education — and it should. The commonwealth consistently ranks at or near the top of the list for critical metrics like public school standards, degree attainment and overall quality.

It might come as no big surprise, then, that the 10 highest-paid state employees all earn their salaries within the University of Massachusetts system. To those familiar with how that top-10 list shakes out every year, though, it’s also no surprise that three of those spots in 2021 were held not by professors or administrators or even university executives but by sports coaches.

The sixth and seventh spots on the list were held by the leaders of the UMass Amherst football team and men’s ice hockey team, respectively, who each drew annual earnings in the mid-six figures. Higher up on the list was head coach of the men’s basketball team, Matthew McCall, who earned $1.3 million last year, which made him Massachusetts’ third-highest-paid state employee.

Mr. McCall and his hefty taxpayer-funded paycheck were in the news last week after UMass announced it was parting ways with the basketball coach who has led the Minutemen with at best mixed results since 2018. Mr. McCall will still be compensated for the last year on his contract, which will entail a buyout of just under $800,000, according to ESPN.

It is ethically dubious enough when schools in other states that compete in the upper echelon of collegiate sports funnel outsize funding into athletic programs of what are supposed to be educational institutions. It’s all the worse in Massachusetts, where our public universities are less competitive athletically but deserve focus for excelling at what they’re actually intended to be — primarily, places of higher learning. It is unacceptably out of line with the values of quality education, in which Massachusetts can and should take pride, to dump millions of public dollars into coaching positions that don’t serve any direct scholastic benefit.

This is not to say that athletics have no place in colleges and universities. Building teamwork, commitment and work ethic on the fields and courts is a worthwhile endeavor that can meaningfully help schools turn out better citizens. But is UMass getting its investments back in those domains by paying a football coach more than $600,000 or a basketball coach more than $1 million? And if it’s just about winning, isn’t that what professional sports are for? Those are businesses that can be run as such, but doing so with our public universities is a luxury we can’t afford and a hypocrisy we don’t need. To anyone worried about this approach’s effects on alumni enthusiasm: We urge all stakeholders of our state’s shining beacons of public higher education to be more concerned with turning out rocket scientists and Rhodes scholars than tight ends and point guards.

While it might be unlikely, we hope UMass officials take this to heart and take Mr. McCall’s departure as an opportunity to get far more reasonable when it comes to the amount of commonwealth taxpayers’ money thrown at coaches’ salaries.