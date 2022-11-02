Our Opinion: A Lanesborough program brings fresh local produce right to seniors — and exemplifies Berkshire community service

This is how Mondays in Lanesborough became 'salad day' for some lucky seniors Kristen Tool, a Lanesborough farmer, started a produce delivery program for seniors to respond to supply gaps during the pandemic. Now that fears of the virus have subsided, the program is growing. But sustaining a nonprofit brings challenges.

Some folks simply never stop thinking about how they can give back to their community.

When COVID struck, Kristen Tool saw a way to connect local growers shut out from farmers markets and vulnerable seniors who had to avoid trips to the store. In 2020, she started the Community Produce Program, which brings fresh fruits and veggies right to the doorsteps of elderly Lanesborough residents.

Even after COVID’s grip loosened, Ms. Tool wanted to keep serving her community — and she found some willing partners, too. When she requested some help in a Lanesborough community Facebook group, Jen Weber answered. Ms. Weber is the town’s EMS director, and she thought partnering with Community Produce Program was a great opportunity for some community outreach on part of the local EMS squad. Crew members volunteer their time, even using ambulances to help deliver the food. They break the deliveries up so that the ambulances are still always available for emergencies. Ms. Weber sees it as a chance to establish some service-oriented rapport with a segment community that the ambulance crew is more likely to interact with in the future. If those seniors call for help in a time of medical distress, instead of a stranger they’ll see a familiar face who recently dropped off a bounty of healthy food.

It’s an arrangement that’s ingenious as it is generous — eliminating food waste at local farms, helping out seniors who might otherwise miss out on fresh meals or social connection, and better connecting the entire community. The produce comes from several area farms, including Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton. Their stock is supplemented by the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction’s inmate aquaponics program and individuals who donate from their own personal gardens. Credit to Ms. Tool, Ms. Weber and all involved for harnessing part of our Berkshire bounty and putting it toward meeting the need in their community. That need of food security — especially for vulnerable people on fixed incomes such as seniors — is something we all see but few meet with such service-oriented solutions as those behind this program.

The Community Produce Program is open to any Lanesborough senior who wants to sign up, regardless of means. Word of mouth has led to two-dozen households participating, but organizers are looking to expand their mission. The most recent round of produce drop-offs was the last of the season, but Ms. Tool wants to extend the program into the winter with soup delivery — and Ms. Weber assures that the town ambulances’ four-wheel-drive capabilities mean deliveries could continue through the snowy season when seniors might be less apt to venture out. Ms. Tool also envisions bringing the program into other neighboring towns like Dalton.

Fundraising has been the big hurdle to sustainability for the Community Produce Program, which operates through the nonprofit Heart & Soil Collective founded by Ms. Tool and her husband. In fact, the program nearly didn’t happen this year. Thanks to AARP, a last-minute $8,600 grant kept it going, but the food security grants that popped up in immediate response to COVID are drying up.

The Eagle’s recent coverage of a Monday morning produce drop-off showed what this program means to those it serves. Together, Ms. Tool and Ms. Weber handed a bag of fresh veggies to a Lanesborough woman who was eagerly awaiting their arrival. She received Brussels sprouts, carrots, tomatoes, a large butternut squash and some lettuce from the Berkshire jail’s aquaponics greenhouse. The 97-year-old woman gasped when she saw the bountiful offering. “That’s when we have salad every Monday night. That’s the only time we do,” she said.

We hope this coverage raises the profile and demonstrates the value of this wonderful collective effort to support seniors and local farms alike. It would be a shame if a fundraising gap of a few thousand dollars prevented such a community-oriented program from sustainably continuing and expanding its mission. Many people embrace the quickly approaching holiday season as a time of giving. Programs like this one target the needs in our community, but bring the whole community together in the process. For those who can afford to give, those are just the sort of programs that are worth sustaining with your generosity.