A timely but embattled police reform bill might just see the light of day, thanks to a critical compromise on Beacon Hill. After much back and forth over several aspects of the multifaceted bill, the Senate and House have approved a new version that Gov. Charlie Baker’s office has signaled he would sign. Now, as the lawmaking session nears its end, it’s critical to get the bill over the finish line and make this necessary step toward greater accountability and oversight in policing a legislative reality.
An Act Relative to Justice, Equity and Accountability in Law Enforcement in the Commonwealth (S.2963) reflects a robust effort on the part of activists and advocates to make policing in Massachusetts fairer, safer and more transparent. It would significantly limit no-knock raids. It would compel the Department of Public Health collect and report data on police-involved injuries and deaths — including those at correctional facilities — and would clarify that records on police misconduct investigations are subject to the public records law. It would create a Police Officer Standards and Training Commission — a majority-civilian oversight panel that would have police licensing and decertification power as well as some approval authority over use-of-force standards.
While the broad-based nature of the bill attracted some critics in its earlier forms, most good-faith critiques have been met with compromise. The Senate-approved version incorporated Gov. Baker’s amendment that would maintain a municipal police training committee under the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security instead of turning over that duty to the POST Commission. The original bill sharply curtailed law-enforcement use of facial recognition systems, and while the revised bill still limits the technology’s use, it broadens the applicable scope to criminal cases or in order to mitigate “substantial risk of harm,” the latter of which would require a written request to either the Registry of Motor Vehicles, the state police or the FBI.
It’s also a forward-looking bill that establishes several commissions that can drill down on what further reform will be needed down the road. For instance, a legislative commission comprising members of both civil rights groups and police would study facial recognition to make recommendations for further regulations by the end of next year — a wise move for tech that’s widely available for mass use but still in its infancy in terms of legal and ethical application.
Some of these compromises are hard to swallow for the legislation’s more progressive proponents, but fortunately, many are prioritizing moving the ball forward on a critical issue — leveling up policing and improving transparency — instead of making the perfect the enemy of the good.
“When I zoom out and I look at what this bill accomplishes relative to what anyone would have expected 12 months ago or six months ago or even six days ago, there is a ton in this bill that is really going to set a new standard for the national policy landscape on police accountability that could potentially ripple through the other 49 states,” said state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz.
Kudos to the governor and the Black and Latino Caucus, who met last week to find a foundation of common ground upon which to build a compromise and hammer out this landmark legislation under the gun as the session draws to a close. Better policing policy is a necessity too long forgone, as made painfully obvious by several high-profile police killings earlier this year throughout the country and the resultant civil unrest. The recent controversy surrounding the Williamstown Police Department shows that there is no corner, in the Berkshires and beyond, where we can afford to shirk the responsibility of holding accountable those duty-bound to serve and protect.
We need to be able to police the police when necessary — and we need to give good policing a chance to flourish by promoting trust and good faith between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
That all begins with transparency and accountability, which this legislation promises to improve if it becomes law. We urge the governor’s pen to make it so.