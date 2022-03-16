From time to time, we use this space to congratulate local sports squads who make their Berkshire schools and communities proud at the upper levels of state competition. It’s always encouraging to see the youths who hold our future cultivate teamwork and a strong work ethic while doing something they love.

We’re just as happy to see it in the robotics arena as well. We believe these students, who dedicate sweat equity and brain power to building and competing with complex machines, deserve the same recognition earned by their athlete peers.

Lenox robotics team finishes in top 15 at state tournament High-tech academics take center stage next week, when the robotics team at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School shows off the skills that made it one of the top teams in Massachusetts this winter.

Lenox Memorial Middle and High School’s Team Enginuity exemplifies why. Later this week, they’ll hold a pep rally to demonstrate to their fellow students the robot they built and the skills they used in a solid performance at this year’s First Tech Challenge state tournament. That competition featured 125 teams representing schools across the commonwealth, and Team Enginuity earned a top-15 finish in the final round earlier this month after going undefeated in last month’s qualifying competition. They did so by constructing, programming and operating a robot to load cones and blocks in a freight-themed contest.

These high-schoolers boast an impressive toolbox of skills, but it requires a considerable time commitment as well. Just like sports teams, they have a season, which begins with the school year and consists of hundreds of hours put in at twice-weekly team sessions. Enginuity’s strong showing at First Tech was the culmination of all that hard work. They should be proud of that, and we’re certainly proud that they admirably represented the Berkshires on the state stage of robotic competition.

Mount Everett robotic team places 3rd at qualifier for National SeaPerch Challenge NEW BRITAIN, CONN. — Mount Everett Regional School in Sheffield has added two more robotics competition trophies to its collection.

As we give kudos to Lenox Memorial’s team, we note that many other Berkshire schools also boast great robotics programs filled with young people building not just robots but critical life lessons and lucrative skillsets as well.

We recognize the accomplishments of student athletic teams, and rightly so. We should extend the same enthusiasm for the talents, determination and accolades that Berkshire youth display in the robotics arena. Further, school communities should embrace robotics teams and other initiatives that can offer team-building opportunities and healthy competition for a wider range of students than just those disposed to athletics. If our school communities do this, young tinkerers like Team Enginuity will continue to impress their communities with what they build — and we’re not just talking robots.