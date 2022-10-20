Among the duties of the secretary of commonwealth is overseeing Massachusetts’ elections. That vital responsibility has become all the more important — and difficult — amid a sustained assault on the spirit and infrastructure of our democracy. Now is not the time to discard William Galvin’s two-plus decades of experience serving honorably and diligently in the role. His challenger, Rayla Campell, argues otherwise. With crusading language, her campaign has centered on bringing fairness and transparency to an office that ostensibly lacks it, but there’s no indication that those qualities have been lacking under Secretary Galvin’s watch. Further, Ms. Campell’s campaign website features enough thinly veiled contempt for anyone to her left that it’s questionable whether she would in fact be able to provide the nonpartisan fairness she claims the office is currently lacking. Beyond election-related duties, Secretary Galvin has in fact demonstrated a desire for transparency beyond most of his fellow officials in Boston. We’ve flagged the unacceptable amount of secrecy in Massachusetts state government. While many advocates agree, Secretary Galvin is one of the few state officials who not only agrees but appears willing to act on it. Earlier this year, he filed legislation that would compel the governor’s office to comply with state public records law. That is a focus on fairness and transparency, and together with decades of experience overseeing the state’s elections and public records division, that’s a profile in public service well worth keeping in office. The Eagle endorses William Galvin for Secretary of State.
With Attorney General Maura Healy forgoing reelection to run for governor, the commonwealth will soon have a new chief lawyer. It should be Andrea Campbell, who offers well-rounded experience and a welcome dose of diverse representation in the role of Massachusetts’ top law enforcement official. Ms. Campbell’s resume includes time as a legal services attorney with EdLaw, an employment attorney, general counsel at the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and legal counsel to Gov. Deval Patrick. She has served on the Boston City Council since 2015. With that diversified background, it’s no surprise that she already has detailed plans for how she would address myriad key issues from the Attorney General’s Office. Ms. Campbell’s opponent, attorney Jay McMahon, also has plenty of experience and a lengthy platform — although his platform on both his campaign website and in public interviews seems inordinately focused on “wokeness.” However one thinks of and defines “wokeness,” the Attorney General’s Office is not the place to waste precious time and resources adjudicating it. And like the Republican candidate for secretary of the commonwealth, Mr. McMahon seems unable to divorce blatant political valence from the nonpartisan duties of the office he’s seeking. It’s concerning that the national movement of Trump-style Republicans seeking a partisan long play through what should be apolitical state offices seems to be making an appearance on Massachusetts ballots. Voters should not let them make any more inroads than that. The Eagle endorses Andrea Campbell for attorney general.
The race for state auditor, between Republican Anthony Amore and Democratic state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, is a relatively simple choice. In deciding who will lead the office charged with oversight of all Massachusetts bureaucracy, voters have the option between one candidate with considerable auditing experience and one candidate with none whatsoever. Mr. Amore is the one with the demonstrable skills to do the job, so we believe that job should go to him. Beyond three decades of relevant experience in audits and investigations, Mr. Amore also appears capable of bringing even-handed objectivity to an office that demands it. As a deep-blue state, it’s arguably fitting for Massachusetts to have an auditor outside the majority party. Notably, Mr. Amore is the only statewide official endorsed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. That’s because Mr. Amore, like Gov. Baker, has eschewed their party’s extremist lurches. For that sin, both have incurred the wrath of Republican hard-liners that are unfortunately growing stronger within the party. Mr. Amore gets as much if not more grief from those within his party than from Democrats, being labeled a “RINO” when he called for Donald Trump’s impeachment after Jan. 6, 2021. Acting on principal instead of rigid partisan instinct or loyalty is precisely what’s needed to lead the critical oversight duties of the auditor’s office. The Eagle endorses Anthony Amore for state auditor.