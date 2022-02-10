For the second time in as many legislative sessions, a bill pushed by Gov. Charlie Baker to crack down on marijuana-impaired driving has been relegated to the ash heap of the Legislature.
Under current Massachusetts law, it is illegal to operate a motor vehicle after consuming enough marijuana to reduce the ability to drive safely — the same standard that exists for alcohol. Much like the governor’s previously pitched bill, this one would allow police to use field sobriety tests to assess THC influence on motorists, among other provisions. And like its previous iteration, this legislation faced insurmountable skepticism from lawmakers who raised serious questions about its enforcement. As such, the state House’s Judiciary Committee put the bill into a study order, relegating it to the pile of proposals that won’t be seriously addressed in the current session.
We share the governor’s concern for the safety of the commonwealth’s roadways. Legalizing recreational marijuana, as Massachusetts did in 2018, inevitably means more motorists with THC in their systems, to say nothing of the increase that would come with the introduction of pot cafes, which aren’t here yet but appear to be coming down the pipe.
The governor’s legislative interlocutors have a point, though, that key questions still need answering: What is the measurable impact of marijuana use on driving? While some, like the governor, might assume that Massachusetts’ roads have become more dangerous since cannabis legalization, is there evidence that there is a greater amount of unsafe driving in the state causally connected to increased pot consumption? Is there even a scientifically valid way to measure marijuana intoxication at a traffic stop?
Driving while under the influence of drugs, including marijuana, is already just as illegal as drunken driving, but the similarities end there. As of yet, there is no Breathalyzer equivalent for marijuana. Legal limits for motorist alcohol intoxication are measured by blood alcohol content, but there is no analogous standard for marijuana consumption, and it’s unclear what one would even look like. Some of the most dependable roadside tests employed at suspected DUI stops, such as horizontal gaze nystagmus, don’t actually work to detect marijuana use. Legislators correctly flagged that the governor’s push to employ field sobriety tests normally used to assess drunkenness is, at best, questionable. That was the Supreme Judicial Court’s stance in the 2017 case Commonwealth v. Gerhardt: “We are not persuaded, however, that the FSTs can be treated as scientific tests establishing impairment as a result of marijuana consumption. The scientific community has not reached a consensus as to whether a defendant’s performance on any combination of FSTs, or on any individual FST, is correlated with marijuana use or impairment.”
Scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital recently claimed a breakthrough in the ability to detect marijuana intoxication noninvasively. They used functional near-infrared spectroscopy, a relatively portable technology, to detect acute THC impairment, according to a study published last month.
Needless to say, this tech isn’t making its way into a police cruiser near you any time soon even if it pans out. It does, however, demonstrate that the premises of these policies need to be fully fleshed out in the realm of science before being batted around some more in the political arena. Instead of pursuing legislation with little to no scientific basis, the state should be furthering the rigorous research needed to answer the important, still-lingering questions about the interactions of marijuana use and motor vehicle safety.
Putting legislation into a study order usually just amounts to doing nothing with it, but in this case some considerable studying of the issue is what’s needed.