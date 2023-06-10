Our Opinion: Debate over prosecutorial approach to low-level drug crime deserves some nuance

It was a cornerstone of the DA's race. Here's what is happening with low-level drug crimes in Berkshire County How low-level drug crimes are prosecuted in the county changed in January, when a new district attorney took office. Proponents of both approaches say their tact is the right one when it comes to helping those who use substances problematically.

A recent Eagle report delves into how the Berkshire District Attorney approaches low-level drug crimes compared to his predecessor. Those differences in prosecutorial philosophy were a point of heated debate in last year’s DA election that ousted an incumbent and saw a new administration take hold of the county’s top law enforcement office.

While the election ended, the debate continues between supporters of the current DA’s increased prosecutions of misdemeanors like simple possession and advocates who prefer the reformist policy of the previous DA who largely favored dismissing such charges. That debate over how to handle low-level drug crimes will go on, as will the addiction epidemic spurring such crimes, so it’s worth a careful and nuanced assessment of those differing approaches as a new Berkshire DA administration has settled in about halfway through the first year of its term.

Case statistics underscore that difference in approach. Consider one of the more common low-level drug crimes: misdemeanor drug possession. Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue took office the first week of January. In the first four months of this year, just over 20 people have been charged with misdemeanor drug possession in Central Berkshire District Court, the county’s busiest courthouse. That’s about double the same figure for the first four months of last year, when Andrea Harrington helmed the DA’s Office.

Ms. Harrington’s policy in favor of dismissing most possession charges (as well as other low-level drug-related crimes like shoplifting) before arraignment stemmed from her position that addiction is largely a public health issue that the courts are ill-equipped to address. As such, some might reduce the debate between backers of Ms. Harrington’s tack and the more aggressive prosecutorial approach by DA Shugrue’s administration as “treating addiction as a public health issue” vs. “treating addiction as a crime.”

Such an oversimplification, however, would undermine a truly healthy debate over what role prosecutors can and should play in mitigating individual instances of crime and the related systemic problem of addiction.

As a candidate last year and now as the county’s top prosecutor, District Attorney Shugrue has argued that going forward with low-level drug cases can be a powerful method to steer people struggling with substance abuse toward treatment they might not pursue voluntarily otherwise. He told The Eagle that prosecutors may dismiss cases if defendants show they’re working to get treatment and stay sober.

Those facing charges like drug possession can apply to have their cases sent to recovery court, a sentencing option launched in the Berkshires in 2016 whereby defendants must follow court orders that often include counseling, addiction treatment and drug screenings.

And even in regular district court, DA Shugrue and other prosecutors in his administration told The Eagle the approach for first-time drug offenders is a continuation without a finding. Under this process, offenders can avoid the stigma of a conviction as well as possible jailtime if they abide by conditions that often include treatment and abstinence from drugs and alcohol. If someone violates probation by using a prohibited substance, they could be sent to jail.

“If, however, we force them to get into drug counseling and drug treatment, it works, and if we can get them off the drugs, then we’ve succeeded,” DA Shugrue told The Eagle.

Some proponents of former DA Harrington’s approach and others on the most progressive end of the criminal justice reform spectrum take issue with any instance of the court system applying its “force” to those charged with simple possession or dealing with the throes of addiction. A serious reckoning with the addiction epidemic, though, requires acknowledging the reality that a critical fraction of those needing help, particularly those in the acute grip of the opioid crisis, often need a coercive push to seek treatment and follow through.

It’s worth noting that acceptance of a continuation without a finding requires a defendant to admit that the prosecution has enough evidence for a reasonable jury to convict, but if the conditions of the continuance are met the result is still a dismissal. In other words, the final outcome is essentially identical to the pre-arraignment dismissal favored by the former DA. But the distinction with a considerable difference is that this process allows the prosecutorial discretion vested in the DA’s Office to be leveraged to demand some treatment-resistant individuals receive help — not to mention the office’s obligation to protect the safety of the public that is impinged when untreated people with substance abuse disorder turn to crime to feed their addiction.

Perhaps the ideological distance between these approaches was exaggerated by last year’s heated DA race. And perhaps there are those who still would oppose the new tack of the Berkshire DA’s Office if that exaggeration were downplayed and the procedural nuances fully acknowledged.

Often missing from these discussions is data, mostly because the relevant comparative stats can be hard to mine. Nevertheless, it’s worth asking: What comparative effects, if any, do these two approaches have on overall incarceration levels? And what effects, if any, do they have on the number of people with substance abuse disorder end up receiving treatment? Those are data points that, while tough to tease out, are worth addressing for thoughtful supporters and critics of the current and former DA. We’d be interested to see that data as a way to monitor and hold accountable this or any Berkshire DA administration.

When we endorsed then-candidate Shugrue for the office he now holds, a critical point of agreement we had is that when it comes to responsible prosecutorial policy, what appear to be minor details can have major impact. In this debate, we all must look beyond the ideological divide that too often polarizes these necessary conversations to grasp the nuances in differing approaches to a prosecutor’s role in an addiction crisis.