Our Opinion: Daniel Pearl's legacy lives on, and student journalists at a school bearing his name show why that's important

Here at The Berkshire Eagle, we keep a special place in our hearts for Daniel Pearl. As a reporter, he cut his teeth at The North Adams Transcript and The Berkshire Eagle before becoming an international journalist for The Wall Street Journal. Mr. Pearl didn’t just dedicate his life but risked it in service of shining an investigative spotlight in some of the darkest corners of the world: ethnic wars in the Balkans; American military intervention in Sudan; the War on Terror after 9/11. While fearlessly working that last beat in Pakistan, Mr. Pearl was abducted and murdered by terrorists in 2002.
While his life ended in tragedy, the legacy of his work and livelihood lives on in many beautiful forms. In fact, at a school Mr. Pearl once attended that was renamed in his honor, student journalists recently made some headlines that caught our eye.
The Daniel Pearl Magnet High School, located in Los Angeles, has a student-run magazine fittingly called The Pearl Post. Last year, the publication reported that the school’s library had closed because the librarian did not comply with the Los Angeles Unified School District’s vaccination mandate. After the article was published, the librarian requested that her name be removed from the article in an email to the school’s journalism teacher, Adriana Chavira, who advises the students behind The Pearl Post. Ms. Chavira left the decision up to the students, saying that every editorial decision is ultimately theirs to make.
The students, for their part, did their homework with regard to the decision to keep the librarian’s name in the article. They consulted with an attorney from the Student Press Law Center and explained to the librarian that they would not remove the name because it was newsworthy for The Pearl Post’s readership and they were within their rights to publish it.
The controversy continued into this year. After winter break, the school’s principal demanded that Ms. Chavira remove the librarian’s name from the article, threatening discipline for insubordination if she did not comply. The school’s administration claimed that disclosure of the librarian’s vaccination status was a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, a law known as HIPAA protecting the release of an individual’s health information by medical providers, insurers and health plan administrators. Ms. Chavira and the students knew that this was irrelevant, however, since they did not receive information on the librarian’s vaccination status from the district, and furthermore public school districts and employers are exempt from HIPAA’s privacy statutes.
Still, the school’s administration has kept up the needlessly constricting effort against this student-led news organization’s right to gather and report facts. Earlier this month, the district hit Ms. Chavira with a three-day suspension for the ostensible crime of teaching these students how to do run a healthy news organization and do their part in contributing to the spirit of an inquiring free press. The administration has inadvertently taught students an important lesson as well: Sometimes telling the truth is tough and stirs some powerful pushback.
Ms. Chavira has appealed the suspension. Meanwhile, numerous press groups and advocates have shown solidarity with Ms. Chavira and the student journalists of The Pearl Post. The Student Press Law Center, in a letter co-signed by about two-dozen organizations and individuals, has urged the school district’s superintendent to drop the suspension. Besides violating the letter of California’s Education Code, which explicitly protects student journalists and their advisers in situations like these, Student Press Law Center Executive Director Hadar Harris highlighted the painful irony of attempting to constrict the freedoms of a student-run news organization at a school named for Daniel Pearl. Judea Pearl, Daniel’s father and president of the Daniel Pearl Foundation, also has joined the call to support Ms. Chavira and her students instead of punishing them. “I don’t want her to face any disciplinary action for allowing her students to tell the truth,” Judea Pearl said in a statement released by the L.A. Press Club.
For whatever it’s worth from thousands of miles away, we also offer our solidarity and moral support for these student journalists and their adviser who refuse to drop the duties of a free press in the face of needlessly repressive official tactics. We believe those values matter in L.A., in Western Massachusetts and everywhere, whether carried out in student publications like The Pearl Post or the Southeast Asia Bureau of The Wall Street Journal.
Daniel Pearl embodied the pillars of great journalism: fact-finding, truth-telling, following frayed threads to the stories at the heart of our complicated world. He loved it. He excelled at it. He sacrificed everything for it. For all of us in the world of journalism, that legacy is a blessing of a kind that we must never take for granted. We are glad to see that legacy going strong in the hearts of student journalists at a school bearing his name.