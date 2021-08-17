This week, the story of a COVID-19 outbreak at North Adams Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center turned from alarming to grim. It started last month with several cases among residents and staff. Those turned into several dozen. Now, seven of those residents who tested positive are dead. They were not just numbers in a viral battle or stats in a spreadsheet. They were our neighbors, members of our community, loved ones to families that will never see them again. What’s worse, this loss likely needn’t have happened.

No need to look to reports from cable news or federal health agencies — Berkshire County has a front-row seat to the tragic but inevitable consequence of continuing to allow the novel coronavirus a foothold. The key to victory over COVID has always been a thorough vaccination campaign that safely brings us to herd immunity and systemically protects us all. Yet a distressing fraction of the population remains unvaccinated despite being eligible. Barely more than half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Massachusetts and Berkshire County are doing considerably better — 64 percent and 61 percent respectively — but even those numbers are nowhere near where they should be to put up the necessary fight against a pandemic that turned the world upside-down and killed more than 600,000 Americans.

That’s the foothold we’re giving this once-in-a-generation virus, and it’s taking advantage. Letting COVID continue to spread among a partially vaccinated society means, like any virus, variants are bound to form, such as the much more infectious delta variant. Delta is not the virus’ first variant and unfortunately it’s unlikely to be the last, but as it rages through the country and sends cases skyrocketing to levels unseen since the worst of the pandemic, it demonstrates how much more pain this viral enemy promises if we do not finish the fight by boosting vaccination rates.

No vaccine is 100 percent effective, and the delta variant’s increased contagiousness means it’s more likely to infect even the naturally immune and fully vaccinated. Still, breakthrough infections among the vaccinated are rare, and all of the available vaccines have proved a strong defense against COVID-19, including the delta variant. Importantly, even in breakthrough cases, vaccination significantly reduces likelihood of severe disease.

Not everyone can get vaccinated, though. Some folks can’t get the jab for legitimate medical reasons, though this is exceptionally rare, even more so than with other inoculations thanks to COVID vaccines’ unique manufacturing process. A larger demographic that can’t yet be vaccinated is kids, as federal health regulators have not approved a vaccine for those younger than 12. While children were initially less-susceptible to COVID, evidence is mounting that delta is dangerous for younger people. Kids make up nearly one in five of the country’s new cases, with U.S. child COVID hospitalizations recently hitting a record high.

Further, immunocompromised people are still uniquely vulnerable to COVID even after being fully vaccinated, and even more so as the more-infectious delta variant picks up speed. The vast majority of Americans being hospitalized for COVID are either unvaccinated or immunocompromised; the former is a choice, but the latter is not. The simple fact is that if eligible Americans who refuse to get vaccinated continue to do so, more vulnerable people — children, the elderly, the immunocompromised — will needlessly suffer because of it. And for those selfish enough to care only about their own immune systems and not those of the people around them, it’s worth noting that “long COVID” — where symptoms remain for weeks or months following infection — appears to be affecting a critical mass of people including those who only had mild cases.

After a most traumatic year, we are all ready to be done with COVID. Vaccinations are the only way out of this crisis. As petty politics, social media hysteria and historically low institutional trust converge, cynicism and ignorance sprout conspiracy theories faster than the facts can defeat them — but the facts do defeat them. Whatever concerns the vaccine-skeptic raise, regardless of their sincerity, pale in comparison to the real risk we are seeing play out now. COVID will continue to mutate so long as we give it the breathing room, which could produce even more contagious and vaccine-resistant strains. That would mean losing hard-won progress in this protracted fight and even more unnecessary suffering and loss on top of what we’ve already endured.

We recognize that some people will be unreachable. Nevertheless, we believe that facts matter and that marshaling the facts is the best way to engage frankly with those in our community who are still on the fence about getting vaccinated. We care about the truth, and we care about our neighbors. If even a few people can be convinced to better protect themselves, their families and their neighborhoods, then it is more than worth it. As members of the Berkshire community, as well as the greater American and global communities, we have a moral duty to talk respectfully but forcefully with our unvaccinated friends and relatives about the pressing need to band together as a vaccinated front against a viral pandemic that will continue to exact its brutal toll if we allow it.

It is said that societies are judged by how they treat their most vulnerable constituents. From the mortuary trailers being shipped to Texas to the tragedy unfolding at North Adams Commons, we are clearly failing that test — but we don’t have to. Please, if you haven’t, get vaccinated against COVID-19 to better protect yourself so that we might better protect our community together.