Our Opinion: Death with dignity legislation has languished for too long on Beacon Hill — time for lawmakers to act

We’ve used this space several times over the years to endorse sensible legislation that would give Massachusetts residents with debilitating terminal illnesses some control and dignity during the most difficult hours of their waning life.

However one wants to refer to it — medical aid in dying, death with dignity, physician-assisted suicide — reasonable policies have long been on the table. Since the narrow defeat of a death with dignity ballot question, no doubt affected by a well-funded opposition campaign led by the public policy arm of the state’s Catholic bishops, bills that would give sound-minded terminally ill patients the option to obtain lethal drugs have been filed in every single legislative session. Unfortunately, the state Legislature has lagged in delivering this compassionate option, with lawmakers failing to bring the bills to a full vote in either chamber throughout those past five sessions.

We hope a recent Supreme Judicial Court decision prods the Legislature into overdue action. The state’s highest court ruled Monday that doctors do not have a right under the Massachusetts Constitution to provide medication that would end a terminally ill patient’s life, which means that such an action could be prosecuted as manslaughter under current state law. Importantly, however, the ruling underscored that decisions about the legality of providing near-death patients with the means to end their own lives is something that should be tackled by elected legislators, not an unelected judiciary.

“These questions are best left to the democratic process, where their resolution can be informed by robust public debate and thoughtful research by experts in the field,” Justice Frank M. Gaziano wrote in the 64-page ruling.

The democratic will is certainly there. Bay Staters’ support for a death with dignity law has grown considerably in the years since the 2012 failed ballot initiative. A Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll released in April found that 77 percent of Massachusetts residents “believe a mentally sound adult with an incurable, terminal illness should have the legal option of asking a physician to prescribe aid-in-dying medication to end their suffering” — up from 70 percent a few years ago. Meanwhile, the 10 other states plus the District of Columbia that have such laws offer critical evidence against many of the reflexive arguments against medical aid in dying. While detractors cite hypothetical claims of sadistic doctors and greedy family members coercing or abusing vulnerable patients, they can’t point to specific examples of such incidents occurring in states like Vermont or Oregon where medical assistance in dying has been legal for years.

That’s because many of those laws have critical built-in protections and restrictions for patients who would seek life-ending medication. So, too, does the legislation that has languished for too long on Beacon Hill. The End of Life Options Act would only apply to patients who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness with a prognosis of less than six months to live by two separate doctors. Patients would have to make the request themselves twice — once verbally and again in writing with two witnesses, one of whom cannot be a relative of the patient or an employee of the health care facility. The patient could only do so after requisite mental capacity is confirmed by a licensed mental health clinician. Only under all those conditions would a doctor be allowed to prescribe life-ending medication, which the patient would be required to self-administer.

All of those safeguards would make Massachusetts’ death with dignity legislation among the most restrictive and cautious of all such laws in the country. In fact, it would be only the second such state law — after Hawaii’s — that would require a mental health evaluation.

There are many deeply opposed to doctor-assisted suicide, whether on religious or other grounds, who likely won’t ever be convinced that such end-of-life options are moral. They are entitled to that worldview, but they should not be entitled to force it on any and all patients who meet all the above criteria and seek some self-determination at the end of their life. It is worth noting that, according to data available from the parts of the country that have legalized medical aid in dying, one-third of those who go through the process of legally obtaining a lethal prescription never take it. Still, they have the peace of mind that comes with the choice of how their final days play out.

Massachusetts residents facing terminal illnesses and needlessly prolonged suffering should also have that peace of mind if they choose to seek it. Yet over the last decade as sensible and compassionate bills stalled in the statehouse, how many of our neighbors have been denied such a choice on how to limit the pain of their final hours and exit this world on their own terms?

Massachusetts shouldn’t deny them any longer. The SJC’s decision this week puts some topspin on a ball that has languished too long in the Legislature’s court. Now, lawmakers must move it forward. On the heels of the ruling, state Sen. Joanne Comerford, D-Northampton, and state Rep. James O’Day, D-Worcester, said they would each resubmit a version of the End of Life Options Act in their respective chambers next month. We hope the Berkshire delegation and the rest of their colleagues finally make this reasonable and compassionate policy a reality in Massachusetts.