It has come to this — hopefully the final showdown between the president and the integrity of our elections. One way or another, today will be a monumental moment for American democracy, an institution gravely tested by a leader who has forsaken his oath to protect it, instead doing all he can to wound it.
Normally a formality, Congress’ official tabulation of the Electoral College votes — a certified 306-232 victory in favor of President-elect Joe Biden over incumbent President Donald Trump — will serve as an illuminating referendum on the character and patriotism of Republican Party leaders.
Vice President Mike Pence, serving as the president of the Senate, will be the one doing the counting. His craven prostration to four years of President Trump’s most inane whims made for a loyal foot soldier. Now comes the ultimate test of Vice President Pence’s loyalty and whether it falls to party or country; autocracy or democracy; Trumpism or republicanism.
President Trump, a consummate sore loser but a poor student of the Constitution, has publicly pressured his VP, falsely claiming that the vice president has unilateral power to reject states’ electors.
In reality, it’s members of Congress who have the right to object. This is where the president’s coattail sycophants on Capitol Hill will come in.
An objection to a state’s electoral results must be co-signed by at least one member from the House and the Senate; if so, the chambers retreat to debate and vote on whether to reject the state’s votes.
A majority in both chambers would be required to toss a state’s electoral votes — a procedural rarity not seen since Reconstruction. This has not stopped the president’s more strident allies with more ambition than morals — such as Reps. Louie Gohmert and Mo Brooks and Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley — from signing on to an effort to strip the legitimacy from our democracy to appease President Trump’s autocratic fantasies.
President Donald Trump’s recent call to Brad Raffensperger — demanding that Georgia’s top elections official “find” the requisite votes to reverse Joe Biden’s certified electoral win in the state — is only the most recent and glaring example of the president’s supreme contempt for the rule of law, democratic norms and American voters.
His baseless claims of widespread electoral fraud, the reflexive cries of the world’s most powerful man-child after an election that didn’t go his way, are completely unevidenced. Nevertheless, several Republican lawmakers will march into the nation’s capital today and likely put their shoulders behind this egregious attack on the integrity of our elections and the Constitution itself.
We sincerely hope their reckless kayfabe is swiftly routed, but if they feel compelled to out their own partisanship turned sedition, then so be it. By all lights, today will mark a historic and trying test for our nation. Let the eyes of the American body politic not look away from this brazen attempt to rend the fabric of our democratic institutions — and may it fail so that American democracy might survive.