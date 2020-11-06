Can American democracy endure its most powerful participant’s attempts to erode it?
President Donald Trump’s postelection statements and actions seek to undermine the very foundations of our democratic institutions while ignoring reason, decency and the well-being of the country and its people.
As of Friday, a race that looked very tight on election night showed the electoral math leaning more and more in former Vice President Joe Biden’s favor. As votes were still being tabulated in key states like Georgia and Pennsylvania, Mr. Biden’s narrow leads looked likely to hold and give him enough electoral votes to put him over the top.
Meanwhile, Mr. Trump, sensing his path to victory narrowing, had a choice. He could call for calm amid an unprecedented election and underscore faith in the democratic process while waiting patiently for the American voters to be totally heard. Alternatively, he could use the bully pulpit of the highest office in the land to baselessly undermine the legitimacy of an election he looks to be fairly losing, ultimately elevating his uniquely poisonous brand of grievance-fueled anti-politics above the prospect of a peaceful transition of power.
Sadly, but unsurprisingly, Mr. Trump chose the latter.
While elections workers across the country were dutifully tallying hundreds of thousands of ballots, the president thought it best to call a news conference Thursday night at the White House to loudly as possible cast aspersions on the very idea of actually counting the votes. He falsely declared himself the winner. He claimed widespread fraud without a shred of evidence. He used a prime-time broadcast to amplify inane conspiracy theories. At bottom, he looked into the eyes of the desperately anxious American people, his supporters and opponents alike, and simply lied to them.
The president’s claims about observers not being allowed into Pennsylvania and Michigan vote-tabulating facilities were demonstrably false, as it was reported in The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Detroit Free Press that Republican, Democrat and independent observers were allowed to watch, even as tense scenes developed at some crowded locations.
The president’s complaint that states where he is narrowly losing “are all run by Democrats” is ludicrous. Some of these crucial states, like Georgia and Nevada, in fact have Republican secretaries of state. And it’s worth noting that several states that have taken longer to count, such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, are ones where Republican-controlled Legislatures obstructed efforts to process and count early and mail votes in advance — an unwise move that will hopefully be rectified after this protracted affair.
The president’s suggestion that mail-in ballots favoring Democrats implies corruption is absurd, especially since he spent months mendaciously priming his base to view mail voting as illegitimate and fraud-prone. Most electoral experts of all ideological stripes foresaw the “blue-shift” phenomenon that would stem from this: States that don’t process mail-in or early ballot until Election Day will likely see a delayed final count that might favor Republican voters who went to the polls at the outset but soon skew more Democratic as mailed ballots are tabulated.
Yet, the facts simply don’t come into play for an administration that seems willing to do and say nearly anything to cling to power. As ever, his last-ditch play when he’s down in the closing minutes is to eschew logic in favor of chaos; to shed more heat than light; to muddle the water as much as possible in a hopefully vain attempt to work the refs as the nation grits its teeth through this grueling final stretch.
Mr. Biden, for his part, has shown the restraint that should be the bare minimum required of someone who wants to be president of the United States: “I ask people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed,” he tweeted Thursday.
To be clear: This is not high praise of unparalleled statesmanship or breathtaking eloquence on Mr. Biden’s part. It’s merely acknowledging that, in the race to decide the leader of the free world, only one of the contestants is exceeding the lowest bar: Don’t actively assail the democratic process when it’s most vulnerable. In a country on edge, the president’s failure to meet this most basic standard has real and potentially disastrous consequences.
Demonstrators outside polling and vote-tabulation facilities, some of whom were armed, reportedly left elections workers in Michigan and Arizona feeling intimidated. Tensions were high as ballot-counting continued in Philadelphia, where a bomb threat led to evacuations Friday night and two men were arrested Thursday night after an FBI field office received a tip about an out-of-state armed group headed to the city’s voting center.
It should be an uncontroversial and nonpartisan principle that it’s unacceptable to wantonly raise the temperature in this climate. Particularly for Republicans or conservatives who pay lip service to patriotism and the rule of law, the idea of a sitting president openly undermining an election and potentially endangering American lives just because he’s losing should be disqualifying.
The president is entitled to the recounts and legal challenges available to him, and he likely will avail himself of every possible avenue to question what now appears to be a Biden victory. Eventually, one way or another, the count will end. Whoever wins, we call on the supporters of the loser to cherish this nation and its democratic ideals more than the president does and do what he won’t: In this most dire test of our democracy’s spirit, accept the outcome of a fair election and recognize the fundamental necessity of a peaceful transition of power.