Our Opinion: CHP again moves to improve dental care access, but the root of the problem requires systemic intervention

Many Berkshire residents are going without dental care. Are mobile dental units the answer? Some think they'll help, while others question where the dentists will come from to work in these small spaces.

Just over a year ago, we lauded Community Health Programs for its efforts to help those who have fallen into the the widening gaps in our county’s dental care coverage network while calling on leaders to do more to close those gaps.

Now, CHP Berkshires once again is stepping up with creative and conscientious efforts to bring dental care to patients who would otherwise go without. It’s a pressing problem in the Berkshires and many other rural corners of the country where the number of providers falls well short of the regional need. Berkshire dental office managers told an Eagle reporter that waitlists for appointments are months long; one office manager in Pittsfield said patients just seeking a teeth-cleaning have to wait eight months.

And those are the wait times for those with private dental insurance or the ability to pay out of pocket. For poorer folks, from working-class families to seniors on fixed incomes, the squeeze is even tighter. Anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates have led to many already stretched-thin area dentists to stop accepting MassHealth, the state’s version of Medicaid that assists limited-income people with health care costs. Currently, just two dental practices in Berkshire County are accepting government insurance such as MassHealth because the reimbursement rates are too low.

In its efforts to get more folks the dental care they need, CHP plans to roll out a mobile dental van. The nonprofit’s director of dental medicine told The Eagle the mobile unit will initially remain at CHP’s Great Barrington campus to serve patients who have had to travel to its Pittsfield office after the Great Barrington office closed. After that office reopens, the van will be able to travel to folks who need dental care, whether they have mobility or transit issues or simply reside in far-flung corners of the county.

This should relieve some of the pressure on the flat-out schedule books of the county’s dental offices, and CHP once again deserves credit for going above and beyond to try and extend care to those who need it. But as we have argued before, we can’t in good conscience just laud community health nonprofits like CHP for their lifegiving work while ignoring the systemic issues that produce the ever-widening coverage gaps they’re scrambling to address. Why are MassHealth and Medicaid reimbursements so lacking that so many who are covered by it really receive no coverage at all? For far too many Berkshires residents (and countless other Americans in rural regions on Medicaid), the program meant to help limited-income folks access critical services is closer to a nonexistent program than a working one, at least when it comes to dental care. As of last year, four in 10 MassHealth enrollees in the Berkshires did not have a dental provider, and those numbers likely haven’t improved since then.

This is a policy choice — one we can and must choose to make differently. A bill repeatedly proposed by state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, that would address the provider bottleneck by allowing dental hygienists and assistants to perform more services and thereby increase capacity was relegated to the quiet death of a study order in the last legislative session. So, too, was legislation that would increase the dental enhancement fee that community health centers like CHP receive for their life-giving work. Meanwhile, at the federal level, the Medicaid Dental Benefit Act — a potential game-changer that would increase the reimbursement rates for such services that received a ringing endorsement from the American Dental Association — attracted next to no attention last year in Congress.

This is a scathing indictment of our leaders’ lack of priority for an issue that affects so many. And while any systemic solutions will require political will and real investment, it comes with a price either way. If low-income people can’t get dental check-ups, they’re far more likely to develop downstream oral health problems that require expensive oral surgery or an emergency room visit, a heavier cost for them that also impacts their communities through more strain on the safety net, insurers and ERs. And then there is the deep moral cost of relegating the poor and vulnerable to such needless suffering in the richest nation in the history of the earth.

As with any health matter, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Yet when it comes to dental care access, there’s shamefully little will to acknowledge that the marketplace is not solving this care access problem and more must be done to establish universally accessible preventive care. Instead, we leave already stretched community nonprofits to try and cure the afflicted with noble but piecemeal approaches. To the afflicted who fall into coverage gaps and the community health organizations who jump in to help, we owe a more serious effort at closing those gaps. Pending all the necessary approval, when CHP rolls out its mobile dental vans, it will be doing everything in its power to fill the gaping holes in dental care access. Can our leaders on Beacon and Capitol hills say they’re doing the same?