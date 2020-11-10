Today, we say thank-you to veterans who have shouldered an immense burden so that America, its people and its ideals are defended. But merely giving thanks is not nearly enough.
The cruel path cut by the coronavirus pandemic through places like the Holyoke Soldiers Home tragically centered a great moral failing that cannot be swept under the rug on this or any other day. It is, unfortunately, only the most recent example of a society that constantly pays lip service to supporting our troops, then looks the other way when they need help.
Veterans in the U.S. are overrepresented in national trends on suicide, addiction and homelessness — and more than a million veterans who are not homeless are considered at risk of homelessness because of poverty and lack of support. Of the veterans without a roof over their heads, half have physical disabilities, half have serious mental illness and 70 percent have problems with addiction.
These are men and women who are venerated by the powerful in the speeches of every election cycle, yet still sleep alone on the sidewalks by the tens of thousands. They are remembered for a holiday, then overlooked the next day as they continue to disproportionately succumb to deaths of despair and dismal conditions. And now, when a pandemic strikes, they have been left vulnerable to both disease and isolation.
This is not a feel-good message for Veterans Day because our nation should not feel good about the fate left for many of its veterans, whether at the Holyoke Soldiers Home or a homeless shelter. This day should be a reminder of a solemn obligation: to protect those who protected us.
This Veterans Day, show gratitude to a vet not just in word but in deed.
Thank her by supporting the amazing work of regional organizations like Soldier On to fight veteran homelessness and give at-risk vets in Western Massachusetts safe and sustainable residences. Thank him by pledging to hold our leaders accountable so that sloganeering turns into real resources aimed at helping veterans in need. Thank veterans by pushing for policies at the local, state and federal level that will likely have an outsize impact on veterans, such as addiction treatment and affordable housing and mental health parity efforts. For those who have put their lives on the line that we might be safer and more secure, this is the least we can do.