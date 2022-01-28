In his final State of the Commonwealth address as governor, Charlie Baker played Santa Claus, pulling a bunch of tax breaks from his bags. Many have merit, but, like all tax breaks, they stand to reduce revenue. Gov. Baker’s stated goal to target tax relief as an investment in Massachusetts families is a laudable one. However, it must not compromise other critical investments the commonwealth should be making in working-class families, like expanding equitable access to child care and mental health services, which will require state funding.
A two-term Republican who has chosen not to pursue a third term this fall, Gov. Baker Tuesday offered a series of ambitious tax cuts to highlight his final term. The governor would eliminate income taxes for the state’s lowest-paid taxpayers, double the tax break for children and dependents, give renters a larger tax break and offer seniors a reduction in property taxes. The tax cuts proposed in Baker’s final budget submitted Wednesday total $693 million.
These are the largest series of tax reductions Gov. Baker has proposed in his two terms in office. He told his Hynes Convention Center audience that he wants to help the state’s financially struggling residents, particularly with inflation ravaging paychecks, and encourage people not to move out of the state. We are happy to see an approach to keeping the commonwealth competitive by prioritizing relief for working families, but it bears repeating that this requires striking a careful balance.
Tax breaks this extensive would take a huge chunk of revenue from the coffers at a time when the state needs to invest in its future as it seeks a path out from under COVID and onward toward shared recovery. Low-income residents, particularly parents, would welcome tax breaks. We wonder, though, if some parents, especially those in underserved and overlooked regions like ours, would be more welcoming to a financial investment in crucial areas where Massachusetts falls unacceptably short in comparison to other, less progressive states. Regional advocates and Eagle investigations alike have flagged alarming disparities across several pressing domains: lacking education and infrastructure aid in rural areas; crises in both child care and elder care; and a severe lack of access to mental and behavioral health services, especially for young people.
On that latter front, we’re encouraged by Gov. Baker’s expressed desire to improve the state’s mental health system. Eagle reporting in recent months has shown that the system’s shortcomings are painfully felt in the rural Berkshires in the form of insufficient psychiatric residential facility beds, inpatient and outpatient services and mental health providers. Addressing these failings will require a substantial financial investment.
The governor forgivably touted some of his accomplishments over the past seven years, such as reforms to the state’s Health Care Connector, though his claim that his administration “rescued a bankrupt and unaccountable” Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority lacks credibility. It will be up to the next governor to truly reform and improve the Boston-based transit agency that continues to vacuum up transportation money from all over the state, including the Berkshires.
Baker concluded with a rueful assessment of the partisanship that contaminates politics today, observing that, “in many cases, history and current events get twisted to support whatever point of view someone is advocating for.” The best way to counter this “poisonous brew” he continued, was by doing the work. On this point, we couldn’t agree more. While too many Republican elected officials seek only to block Democratic initiatives, Gov. Baker has worked with Democratic legislators to actually get something done for the state.
Much has been accomplished by Baker and Democratic lawmakers over the last seven years, and much can still be done in the year ahead by putting responsible governing before partisan politics. We call on the Legislature to continue that productive working relationship in the governor’s final fiscal cycle and take up the Bay State’s budget with a carefully balanced consideration of Gov. Baker’s proposed tax relief and the necessary investments in critical statewide services.