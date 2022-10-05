Our Opinion: A welcome new direction for Dream Away Lodge's future

The Dream Away Lodge in Becket has been sold to new owners who hope to reopen in Spring 2023 The Dream Away Lodge in Becket has been sold to new owners, according to an announcement from the restaurant, that hopes to see it reopen after being up for sale since March 2021.

It wasn’t so long ago that any mention of the Dream Away Lodge was the source of much consternation in Becket.

For nearly the entire first half of this year, fierce debate erupted in this small central Berkshire town over a controversial redevelopment proposal that would have converted the Dream Away property into a luxury camping resort. Countless letters to the editor tore into both sides of the issue; headline after headline recounted needlessly heated public meetings and simmering factional disagreement that threatened to boil over.

While those sharp sentiments mostly dulled when the “glamping” firm pulled its proposal in June, it was a shame to see so many hard feelings around this fabled establishment tucked away in the heart of the Berkshires. Fortunately, the news of a new ownership group buying the Dream Away Lodge is poised to put some luster back on this buried gem.

The glamping proposal understandably divided the Becket community by seeking to reinvent a property steeped in Berkshire cultural history and unique local character. The new ownership’s vision, though, sounds like a much different — and welcome — approach: “We’re not trying to reinvent it. More like revive it,” one of the Dream Away Lodge’s new co-owners told The Eagle after the sale was announced.

Unlike the glamping pitch, this proposal has some local skin in the game, as the new ownership group includes a Becket homeowner of almost 20 years. Further, some previous personnel involved are slated to stay on in some capacity, including former chef Amy Loveless and previous owner Daniel Osman. Credit where it’s due to Mr. Osman for preserving the Dream Away, even through dormancy, to facilitate this opportunity to breathe some new life and restore some old charm in this quintessentially Berkshire spot.

Where else can one enjoy a drink at a storied former speakeasy and sit for dinner with friends where Bob Dylan once sat, all while surrounded by the sort of serene landscape of October Mountain State Forest? Hopefully, we can soon do just that again at the Dream Away Lodge. We wish good luck to all involved in an endeavor that we hope will spur some new economic activity in Becket while preserving its richest legacy.