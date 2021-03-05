A local man’s recent proposal has reminded us to keep dreaming big about what to do with the Berkshire Mall as the massive property continues to languish.
It’s always a positive sign that someone is thinking creatively about the mall’s future because, let’s face it, we have to. As America’s relationship with colossal retail complexes has degraded over the last couple decades, the Berkshire Mall is stuck in the same limbo as many others across the country. A melange of brick-and-mortar chain storefronts just isn’t viable anymore, yet these are large, difficult and expensive properties to redevelop.
In the Berkshire Mall’s case, that means Lanesborough regularly struggles in collecting tax revenue from the biggest property in town and a huge chunk of Berkshire real estate with enormous potential goes underutilized in the region’s pursuit of economic revitalization.
As with most grand ideas, there’s a reality check to get out of the way: Converting the tract into a village complete with high-rise apartments is an unlikely future for multiple reasons. But the 66-year-old Lanesborough resident with a vision for what the mall could be does have something right: “We want to turn what is into what might be.”
That’s going to require a one-two punch: engaging the public to think big and inviting redevelopment experts to think critically.
A robust public-input process makes sense. Answering the question of what’s best for Lanesborough and the Berkshires should be primarily informed by those for whom the property looms large in their backyard.
If many Berkshire voices weigh in, then development specialists will have an ocean of ideas to dive through and find the pearls that could unlock the parcel’s potential. The Berkshires have countless connections to experts in the realms of real estate, redevelopment, the creative economy and beyond. Those are the voices who should be able to separate wheat from chaff, decipher which ideas are workable and what specific proposals would require.
But first, we need the idea. Lanesborough officials are on the right track, and have invited Preston Repenning to give a presentation on his village proposal to townspeople, municipal leaders and the Berkshire legislative delegation for feedback. We should do all we can to widen the conversation.
Help us do just that: Send us your ideas about how to redevelop or repurpose the Berkshire Mall, and we’ll publish a selection of them in next weekend’s opinion pages. Email suggestions to letters@berkshireeagle.com and put “Berkshire Mall” in the subject line.
In many ways, Berkshire County is seeking transformation, from a regional economy mired in the uncertain paralysis of post-industrialization to one that can retain working families and attract new ones.
The Berkshire Mall property, with a little imagination, could be a tremendous part of that transformational project. That’s why we need to dream big.