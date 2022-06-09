Our Opinion: During Jan. 6 hearings, don't look away from democracy's attempt to defend itself

Last year, a violent mob inflamed by Donald Trump struck a terrible blow against our highest democratic institutions and norms. How does a democracy respond to those who would burn it down for their own despotic ends? By opening the floodgates for the free flow of information.

Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will go public with its findings starting Thursday. Lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster. The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks begin with a prime-time opener Thursday night in which the nine-member panel plans to give an overview of its 11-month investigation. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.

As the critical congressional hearings on the infamous Capitol attack commence tonight, there will certainly be plenty of freely flowing info as the hearings draw from more than 1,000 depositions, 140,000 documents, reams of video and photographic evidence, and testimony from witnesses and officials. But as the facts are laid bare, will we listen?

As these hearings go deep into the shadowy details of the origins, circumstances and immediate aftermath of Jan. 6, 2021, the inexcusable reply from some, including many Republican members of Congress who swore an oath to serve and protect the Constitution, will still be “so what?” Why should we care that a commander in chief rallied his base against the peaceful transfer of power? Why should we care that Mr. Trump’s servile echo chamber can amplify his lies to the point that some Americans take up arms against their own democracy? Why should we care that a stunning amount of Republicans lawmakers would put party over patriotism to back such an anti-constitutional play until it literally forced them to hide for their lives while rioters wrecked the Capitol?

It’s as sad as it is alarming that all of the above still filters through a partisan lens for so many, but it doesn’t have to. It is rare for congressional hearings to be held and broadcast in prime time, but the importance of this subject — a bipartisan congressional committee getting to the bottom of one of the darkest days in modern American history — is more than worth that exception. For all who consider themselves patriots, the least we can do in our collective duty to the maintenance of our democracy is to simply tune in and take advantage of this unique and focused opportunity to better understand the nature of this assault, who was complicit and how we can better defend our institutions when they’re most vulnerable.

This might pose a political inconvenience for some who feel the partisan pull toward the “so what?” camp. They might also feel the nudge from Fox News, which will not carry the hearings. The country’s top cable news channel suggests that there’s nothing to see here. On the contrary, there is much here to see and do — not just for liberals or conservatives or any other political in-group but all Americans now called to the shared experience of fact-finding demanded by democracy. The Capitol riot was not just an attack on a single party’s election victory but a vicious stab at the heart of our republic. Americans of all political stripes ought to find some precious unity in fully exposing and condemning such destructive behavior, no matter the participants’ position or ideology.

It is an unfortunate reality that some would prefer to steer this existential inquiry into our democracy’s tension points toward the shallow arena of petty politics. Heed the Republican leaders who have the spine to recognize the weight and danger of this moment — those like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney and all too few others. They have the courage to buck a toxic party line and incur the wrath of a would-be autocrat in order to place duty to country and the Constitution over partisan jockeying. The least we can do to match their courage is refuse to look away as our democracy defends itself the only way it knows how: by directing the disinfecting spotlight of truth for all to see.